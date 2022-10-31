U.S. should stop trying to suppress China, says Wang Yi

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) -
The United States should stop trying to contain and suppress
China and avoid creating obstacles to the relationship, Chinese
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart on Monday.
Wang also said in a Monday phone call with U.S. Secretary of
State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington
imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must
be rectified, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign
ministry.
On the call, Blinken also discussed Russia's war against
Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic
stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a separate
statement.
The United States has repeatedly stressed the need to
maintain and keep open lines of communication between the two
countries, but also recently highlighted the implications if
Beijing were to support Russia's Ukraine invasion.
Russia's strategic partner China has been firmly on the
fence on the Ukraine war, criticising Western sanctions against
Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the
military campaign.
Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the
need to responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, according to
the statement.
Last week, President Joe Biden said the United States
did not seek conflict with China and President Xi Jinping said
China was willing to work with the United States to find ways to
get along to the benefit of both.
The remarks come ahead of the G20 Summit in Bali next
month in which both leaders could potentially meet on the
sidelines.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Bernard Orr and Tony Munroe; Editing
by Kim Coghill and Nick Macfie)