U.S. slaps more sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday
imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it
accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
as Washington continued its efforts to cut off funds for Assad's
government.
The action, which also targeted the Syrian Ministry of
Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aims to push Assad's government
back toward United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to
the country’s nearly decade-long war.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped
sanctions on Syrian military officials, members of the
parliament, and government entities, as well as on Syrian and
Lebanese people it accused of attempting to revive Syria's
petroleum industry.
"The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply
economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the
repression conducted by the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin said in the statement.
Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more
internally displaced after a crackdown by Assad on protesters in
2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the
government and the United States supporting the opposition.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington
supports U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s "call for
a nationwide ceasefire, the release of political prisoners and
detainees, the drafting of a new constitution, as well as the
convening of U.N.-supervised free and fair elections elections."
"The Assad regime has a choice: take irreversible steps
toward a peaceful resolution of this nearly decade-long conflict
or face further crippling sanctions," Pompeo said in a separate
statement.
Among the 19 individuals and entities blacklisted in
Monday's action are Syrian Air Force Intelligence Unit chief
Ghassan Ismail and Syrian Political Security Directorate head
Nasr al-Ali, as well as companies in the oil sector.
Syria has been under U.S. and European Union sanctions that
have frozen the assets of the state and hundreds of companies
and individuals. Washington already bans exports to Syria and
investment there by Americans, as well as transactions involving
oil and hydrocarbon products.
(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis
Editing by Chris Reese, Bernadette Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)