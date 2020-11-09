Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. slaps more sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 02:18pm EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on officials, entities and individuals it accused of providing support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as Washington continued its efforts to cut off funds for Assad's government.

The action, which also targeted the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, aims to push Assad's government back toward United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country’s nearly decade-long war.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on Syrian military officials, members of the parliament, and government entities, as well as on Syrian and Lebanese people it accused of attempting to revive Syria's petroleum industry.

"The Treasury Department is determined to continue to apply economic pressure on the Assad regime and its supporters for the repression conducted by the regime," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more internally displaced after a crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington supports U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen’s "call for a nationwide ceasefire, the release of political prisoners and detainees, the drafting of a new constitution, as well as the convening of U.N.-supervised free and fair elections elections."

"The Assad regime has a choice: take irreversible steps toward a peaceful resolution of this nearly decade-long conflict or face further crippling sanctions," Pompeo said in a separate statement.

Among the 19 individuals and entities blacklisted in Monday's action are Syrian Air Force Intelligence Unit chief Ghassan Ismail and Syrian Political Security Directorate head Nasr al-Ali, as well as companies in the oil sector.

Syria has been under U.S. and European Union sanctions that have frozen the assets of the state and hundreds of companies and individuals. Washington already bans exports to Syria and investment there by Americans, as well as transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis Editing by Chris Reese, Bernadette Baum and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pUK vaccine chief Bingham to step down at year-end - FT
RE
02:56pBANK OF JAMAICA : Notice to the Market_cancellation_November 2020
PU
02:53pBrazil in talks with Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccine - spokesman
RE
02:52pEcuador expects drop in crude output after budget cuts, pipeline ruptures
RE
02:50pPfizer, BioNTech initial vaccine results impress, but scientists remain cautious
RE
02:50pSon-in-law's Instagram resignation hurts Erdogan, Turkish officials say
RE
02:45pBritain hardens climate disclosures for listed companies
RE
02:43pEU 'regrettably' hits U.S. with tariffs, seeks better Biden ties
RE
02:40pREUTERS SUMMIT-Brazil's Petrobras hunts for buyers in India as oil exports take off
RE
02:40pREUTERS SUMMIT-Brazil's Petrobras hunts for buyers in India as oil exports take off
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street at all-time highs as vaccine moves step closer
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
4S&P 500 : 'GREAT DAY FOR HUMANITY': Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine over 90% effective
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group