Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. slaps sanctions on Iran officials over protest crackdown

12/21/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Iran's and U.S.' flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States imposed sanctions on Iranian officials on Wednesday, including the prosecutor general and key military officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.

The move is the latest Washington response to the Iranian crackdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on Mohammad Montazeri, Iran's prosecutor general, accusing him of directing courts in September to issue harsh sentences to many arrested during protests.

Also designated was Iranian company Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, which the Treasury said manufactures equipment for Iran's Law Enforcement Forces, including armored vehicles used in crowd suppression.

Washington also imposed sanctions on two senior officials of Iran's Basij Resistance Forces, a militia affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards that has been widely deployed during the crackdown, and two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

"We denounce the Iranian regime's intensifying use of violence against its own people who are advocating for their human rights," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The protests by Iranians from all walks of life mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran accuses Western powers of fomenting the unrest, which security forces have met with deadly violence.

Wednesday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. People who engage in certain transactions with those targeted also risk being hit with sanctions.

Other officials targeted were Hassan Hassanzadeh, whom the Treasury said is the commander of the IRGC's forces in Tehran; Moslem Moein, whom Washington accused of overseeing efforts to control and censor Iranians' online activities as chief of the Basij Cyberspace Headquarters; and Deputy Coordinator of the Basij, Hossein Maroufi.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Susan Heavey; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Daphne Psaledakis


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:29pKey coal import hubs in China perk up as economy reboots: Maguire
RE
05:27pU.S. slaps sanctions on Iran officials over protest crackdown
RE
05:26pU.s. attorney's office in manhattan no longer plans to hold pres…
RE
05:24pForeign minister signed warrant of surrender for bankman-fried,…
RE
05:23pNASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission
RE
05:15pIsrael's Netanyahu says he has secured deal to form new government
RE
05:09pReliance Retail to buy Metro's India unit for about $344 million
RE
05:04pCommunications Services Up After Consumer Confidence Data -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:04pUtilities Up as Sector Nears Breakeven for '22 -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:03pTesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Bird Global, Fedex, McDonald's, Nike, Starbuck..
2China stocks range-bound, Hong Kong inch higher
3China stocks flat, Hong Kong inch higher on border reopening hopes
4Analysis-Russian gold removed from some Western funds after Ukraine
5Cenntro Begins Shipments of LS260 and LS100 Vans to European Markets

HOT NEWS