U.S. slaps tariffs on EU, aircraft parts

On Wednesday (December 30) the U.S. government said it would raise tariffs on certain European Union products.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or USTR, said it was adding levies on aircraft manufacturing parts, some non-sparkling wines

as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.

It did not say when the tariffs will take effect but said additional details would be "forthcoming."

The U.S. action comes as negotiators from both sides continue talks about ending the long-running dispute over government aid to Europe's Airbus.

The plane maker is politically backed by Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

In turn Europe is opposed to U.S. aid to American plane maker Boeing.

The USTR said on Wednesday the EU had unfairly calculated tariffs against the U.S. in a September World Trade Organization ruling.

Representatives for the EU and Airbus could not be immediately reached for comment on the fresh action.