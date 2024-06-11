STORY: Confidence among U.S. small business owners rose to its highest level of the year in May, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its Small Business Optimism Index touched 90.5, up for a second straight month after plummeting in March to its lowest level in over a decade.

The report comes just days after the Labor Department showed far more job growth than expected in May, underscoring the resilience of the labor market.

But May also marked the 29th straight month that the sentiment index came in below the 50-year average of 98.

Twenty-two percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem, unchanged from April. The share of businesses planning price hikes increased two points to 28%.

And there were some indications that small business owners may be starting to pull back on wage increases. Eighteen percent planned to boost compensation over the next three months, down three points to the lowest level since March 2021.

Small businesses have increasingly felt pressured in the face of persistent inflation and high borrowing costs. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.