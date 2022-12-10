Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. soccer journalist Wahl dies at World Cup

12/10/2022 | 06:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Well known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday (December 9) after collapsing during a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent has said.

Governing body U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken" to learn of the death.

Wahl's wife, responding to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, said she was "in complete shock".

Wahl was a former Sports Illustrated writer who moved to the Substack online publishing platform.

On Friday he'd been tweeting about the quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina.

His agent Tim Scanlan said Wahl had "appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time".

Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

President of the world soccer governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, described the journalist's love of football as "immense" and said his reporting "would be missed".

Qatar's World Cup organizer, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said it was "deeply saddened".

News of Wahl's death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from the U.S. soccer community.

Among those reacting was two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.

"This is so devastating," she wrote on Twitter. "All the love to his family and loved ones."


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.15% 178.8815 Delayed Quote.53.44%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 169.85 Delayed Quote.65.28%
Latest news "Economy"
07:51aEU at odds over gas price cap as 12 countries criticise latest proposal
RE
07:37aHarry and Meghan defend documentary after privacy criticism
RE
07:26aTunisians protest against president a week before parliamentary elections
RE
07:23aAt least four killed as Cyclone Mandous hits southern Indian state
RE
07:13aRussian-installed Kherson official says withdrawing hryvnia from circulation in January
RE
07:07aRussia wants to turn Ukraine into 'dependent' like Belarus, wife of jailed Nobel laureate says
RE
07:07aChina central bank calls for green finance regulation to be strengthened
RE
07:06aLeBron offers condolences on death of writer Wahl
RE
06:57aGerman police give all-clear after hostage-taking in Dresden
RE
06:53aU.S. soccer journalist Wahl dies at World Cup
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
2Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
3Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
4RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
5Pirelli & C S p A : CONFIRMED LEADER IN SUSTAINABILITY AT THE GLOBAL LE..

HOT NEWS