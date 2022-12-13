Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban

12/13/2022 | 12:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Solar panels are seen at the Desert Stateline project near Nipton

(Reuters) - New U.S. solar installations are on track to fall by nearly a quarter this year, with panel imports stalled by a ban on goods from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns, according to a market report released on Tuesday.

The dour forecast by industry trade group the Solar Energy Industries Association and research firm Wood Mackenzie comes as solar companies are seeking to take advantage of generous subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a new law that encourages clean energy technologies to address climate change.

Installations of utility-scale projects, in particular, will contract by 40% this year from 2021 to 10.3 gigawatts, according to the quarterly report.

Big projects for utilities and other large customers make up the largest part of the U.S. solar market. Commercial and community installations are also expected to decline, though the residential market is forecast to surge 37%.

Overall, U.S. installations are expected to fall 23% to 18.6 GW.

Supply constraints are expected to last until the second half of next year and delay the effects of the IRA, the report said.

More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy imports worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act went into effect in June. The detainments have halted new shipments as manufacturers fear additional cargoes will also be seized.

The UFLPA requires producers to show sourcing documentation of imported equipment back to the raw material before imports can be cleared. That has proven more difficult than solar companies expected, SEIA said.

"In the aftermath of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), we cannot afford to waste time tinkering with trade laws as the climate threat looms," SEIA President Abigail Ross Hopper said in a statement.

The report expects the market to return to growth next year, with annual increases of 21%, on average, between 2023 and 2027.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Nichola Groom


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:17aChina stocks fall as COVID outbreak fears grow; HK up on easing curbs
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Hopes for Slower Fed Tightening to Bolster Shares
DJ
12:12aMexico's Televisa offers to combine pay TV unit with Megacable
RE
12:06aU.S. solar installations to fall 23% this year due to China goods ban
RE
12:05aAsian stocks waver ahead of U.S. inflation data and central bank rate decisions
RE
12:04aAs Russia pounds Ukraine civil infrastructure, powers meet to provide aid
RE
12:03aEU unity at stake as countries try to break gas price cap impasse
RE
12/13Countries try to weaken EU clampdown on methane emissions -documents
RE
12/12Copper buoyed by China property shares, but COVID woes weigh
RE
12/12Twitter dissolves Trust and Safety Council
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Blue Bird, Trimble, First Solar
2Factbox-Recent high-profile extradition cases
3Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap
4BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: LOANS HE TOOK FROM ALAMED…
5BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS IN DRAFT TESTIMONY: FTX ATTORNEYS SULLIVAN &…

HOT NEWS