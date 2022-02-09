U.S. solar producer asks Biden administration for new tariff probe

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. solar panel maker is asking federal
trade officials to investigate whether to impose tariffs on
imports from four Asian countries, arguing that Chinese
manufacturers had shifted production to those nations to avoid
paying duties.
The petition, filed by San Jose, California-based Auxin
Solar with the Department of Commerce on Tuesday, came days
after the administration of President Joe Biden extended but
eased tariffs on overseas-made solar products, disappointing the
small U.S. solar manufacturing industry.
Auxin was among the companies that had sought a tariff
extension.
Domestic solar producers in recent years have sought trade
remedies repeatedly, saying their products cannot compete with
cheaper Asian panels that dominate the market. But U.S. solar
trade groups have opposed tariffs because their members -
facility developers and panel installers - rely on cheap imports
to compete with fossil fuels.
In the filing, Auxin said Chinese components are being
shipped to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia to be made
into solar cells and modules so that they can enter the U.S.
market duty-free. The U.S. imposes antidumping and
countervailing duties on cells and panels made in China.
"The Government of China and major Chinese producers simply
refuse to trade fairly," Auxin Solar Chief Executive Mamun
Rashid said in a statement.
"Instead of ending rampant government subsidization of the
solar supply chain and Chinese producers raising their prices to
stop dumping, the Chinese simply moved to another country as an
export platform to continue assaulting the U.S. market with
incredibly cheap products."
Auxin's petition is similar to one rejected by the Commerce
Department three months ago. That effort, by a group of
anonymous domestic solar companies, sought tariffs on panels
imported by three South Asian nations.
Commerce quashed that petition partly because of the group's
anonymity.
In a statement, the American Clean Power Association called
the filing "a costly distraction from the need to quickly deploy
renewable energy at scale."
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang)