U.S. soy, corn futures extend winning streak; wheat ends mixed

CHICAGO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
and corn futures rose for the third day in a row on Friday on
concerns about harvests in Brazil and Argentina limiting
production.
Wheat futures were mixed, with concerns about potential
Russian aggression against Ukraine disrupting the shipment of
wheat from the key export region sending prices for hard red
winter wheat to their highest in 7-1/2 weeks. But the
more-actively traded soft red winter wheat contracts ended lower
on some late profit taking.
Traders also said the commodities were receiving support as
investors unwound short positions ahead of a long weekend. U.S.
markets will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.
CBOT March soybean futures settled up 9-1/2 cents a
$16.01-1/2 a bushel.
"It is really the deterioration in the South American crop
that is driving the buying the futures market and we expect that
this will eventually translate to a pick up in demand for U.S.
soybeans," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients. "The recent buying
by China would seem to reinforce the concern about South
American supply."
Private exporters reported the sale of 198,000 tonnes of
soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations, the U.S.
Agriculture Department said. It marked the fourth day in a row a
so-called flash sale of soybeans was announced.
Rising export demand also supported soyoil futures,
which rose to an eight-month high.
Indian traders have contracted to import a record 100,000
tonnes of U.S. soyoil because of limited supplies from
drought-hit South America, dealers told Reuters.
CBOT March corn ended up 4-1/4 cents at $6.54-1/4 a
bushel.
Traders are continuing to assess weather forecasts for
Argentina and southern Brazil to see if rain expected in the
rest of February will curb further yield losses.
CBOT March soft red winter wheat was down 1 cent at
$7.97 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat, which tracks
the biggest class of wheat exported from the United States, was
up 9-1/2 cents at $8.32-1/2.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)