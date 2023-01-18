Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather

01/18/2023 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures settled lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits after both markets set multi-month highs and as weather forecasts promised much-needed rains in Argentina's crop belt, traders said.

Wheat followed the weaker trend.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled down 15-1/4 cents at $15.24-1/2 per bushel, retreating after rising to $15.48-1/2, the contract's highest since June 13.

CBOT March corn ended down 4 cents at $6.81-1/4 a bushel, also retreating after a rise to $6.88-3/4, its highest since Nov. 4. March wheat finished down 9-1/4 cents at $7.42-1/2 a bushel.

"The Argentina weather forecast was a little bit wetter relative to yesterday ... That prompted some profit-taking," said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

"After climbing a few days here, traders are taking some steam out of the market," Reilly said.

Markets drew underlying support from optimism about an economic upturn in China, as investors looked beyond disappointing 2022 growth and anticipated a rebound in activity with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. China is the world's biggest soybean buyer.

Dry conditions in Argentina remained a focus of the soybean market, but expectations of bumper crops in Brazil, the largest global soy exporter, continued to temper supply concerns.

Brazil's 2022/23 summer grain production will outgrow total storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply and statistics agency.

Wheat futures were underpinned by remarks on Tuesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country, the world's biggest wheat exporter, should maintain stocks and not export all its agricultural supplies.

The comments drew attention to geopolitical risks in the Black Sea export zone as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.73% 680.25 End-of-day quote.0.99%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.20% 197.3211 Delayed Quote.4.27%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.60% 5.5971 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.07% 5733.76 Real-time Quote.2.89%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.58% 562.4355 Real-time Quote.-0.52%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.99% 605.26 Real-time Quote.0.25%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.64% 478.1 End-of-day quote.0.56%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.17% 182.8 Delayed Quote.3.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.50% 68.83 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.40% 741.25 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
Latest news "Economy"
10:58pTSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors
RE
10:56pFrench nuclear, hydropower availability down 12% as strike gets under way
RE
10:55pForeign holdings of Treasuries rise in November led by Japan -data
RE
10:54pU.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather
RE
10:47pFed's Logan: Once rate hikes stopped, risks will still be 'two-sided'
RE
10:46pPentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
RE
10:44pZambia received 'debt-for-nature' proposal from WWF for restructuring
RE
10:43pU.S. Is Finalizing A Massive Package Of Military Aid For Ukraine That U.S. Officials Say Is Likely To Total As Much As $2.6 Bln- AP
RE
10:43pU.s. is finalizing a massive package of military aid for ukraine…
RE
10:42pTreasury yields fall after U.S. data, stocks decline
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
2Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
3NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5U.S. retail sales drop more than expected in December

HOT NEWS