U.S. soy, corn retreat from multi-month highs on profit-taking, weather

CHICAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean
futures settled lower on Wednesday as traders booked profits
after both markets set multi-month highs and as weather
forecasts promised much-needed rains in Argentina's crop belt,
traders said.
Wheat followed the weaker trend.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans settled down
15-1/4 cents at $15.24-1/2 per bushel, retreating after rising
to $15.48-1/2, the contract's highest since June 13.
CBOT March corn ended down 4 cents at $6.81-1/4 a
bushel, also retreating after a rise to $6.88-3/4, its highest
since Nov. 4. March wheat finished down 9-1/4 cents at
$7.42-1/2 a bushel.
"The Argentina weather forecast was a little bit wetter
relative to yesterday ... That prompted some profit-taking,"
said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures
International in Chicago.
"After climbing a few days here, traders are taking some
steam out of the market," Reilly said.
Markets drew underlying support from optimism about an
economic upturn in China, as investors looked beyond
disappointing 2022 growth and anticipated a rebound in activity
with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. China is the world's
biggest soybean buyer.
Dry conditions in Argentina remained a focus of the soybean
market, but expectations of bumper crops in Brazil, the largest
global soy exporter, continued to temper supply concerns.
Brazil's 2022/23 summer grain production will outgrow total
storage capacity for the first time in 20 years amid
expectations of a record soybean harvest, according to
government data obtained by Reuters from Conab, the food supply
and statistics agency.
Wheat futures were underpinned by remarks on Tuesday by
Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country, the world's
biggest wheat exporter, should maintain stocks and not export
all its agricultural supplies.
The comments drew attention to geopolitical risks in the
Black Sea export zone as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; additional reporting
by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Matthew Chye in Singapore; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)