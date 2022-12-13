U.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) -
U.S. soybean, wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, with
speculative buying fuelling the gains in markets that traders
viewed as oversold following recent declines.
Corn and wheat futures hit 10-day highs even though
demand for both commodities remained light.
"We made some lows in the last week technically and the
market is just bouncing off of that," said Chris Lehner, a
commodities broker at Archer Financial Services.
Soybeans rose after falling on Monday, with another
export sale pushing prices above their overnight highs.
Forecasts for more rains in Argentina and Brazil limited gains.
At 11:19 a.m. CST (1719 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
March soybean futures were up 20 cents at $14.80-1/2 a
bushel.
Soybean futures fell 1.7% during the previous two
sessions but support for the benchmark contract was noted at its
10-day moving average.
Private exporters reported the sale of
140,000 tonnes of soybeans
to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the
U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. It was the
first so-called "flash sale" in a week.
CBOT March corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at
$6.57-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures
gained 8-1/2 cents to $7.63-1/4 a bushel.
News that Ukraine's port of Odesa suspended operations on
Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies put attention
back on risks to wartime grain shipments. The port resumed
activity on Monday.
"Although Odesa is operating again there is still concern
the port may not achieve full operations quickly," said Matt
Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Wheat also has
background support from forecasts of a cold snap in the U.S.
Plains in late December."
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans and Marguerita
Choy)