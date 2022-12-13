Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying

12/13/2022 | 12:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

U.S. soybean, wheat and corn futures rose on Tuesday, with speculative buying fuelling the gains in markets that traders viewed as oversold following recent declines.

Corn and wheat futures hit 10-day highs even though demand for both commodities remained light.

"We made some lows in the last week technically and the market is just bouncing off of that," said Chris Lehner, a commodities broker at Archer Financial Services.

Soybeans rose after falling on Monday, with another export sale pushing prices above their overnight highs. Forecasts for more rains in Argentina and Brazil limited gains.

At 11:19 a.m. CST (1719 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were up 20 cents at $14.80-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures fell 1.7% during the previous two sessions but support for the benchmark contract was noted at its 10-day moving average.

Private exporters reported the sale of

140,000 tonnes of soybeans

to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. It was the first so-called "flash sale" in a week.

CBOT March corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at $6.57-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures gained 8-1/2 cents to $7.63-1/4 a bushel.

News that Ukraine's port of Odesa suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies put attention back on risks to wartime grain shipments. The port resumed activity on Monday.

"Although Odesa is operating again there is still concern the port may not achieve full operations quickly," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. "Wheat also has background support from forecasts of a cold snap in the U.S. Plains in late December." (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.02% 641.25 End-of-day quote.8.09%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 1.07% 182.4889 Delayed Quote.53.11%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.10% 5.6162 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.24% 5651.41 Real-time Quote.-10.20%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.08% 540.3508 Real-time Quote.8.55%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.26% 588.5849 Real-time Quote.10.99%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -4.96% 448.3 End-of-day quote.8.89%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.29% 171.78 Delayed Quote.65.42%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.84% 733 End-of-day quote.-4.90%
Latest news "Economy"
12:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data -2-
DJ
12:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
12:48pItaly's Leonardo to repay early 500-million-euro term loan
RE
12:45pU.s. attorney's office in manhattan to hold press conference at…
RE
12:39pCalifornia, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders
RE
12:38pDanske Bank pleads guilty to resolve long-running Estonia money-laundering probe
RE
12:37pCanada to remove military from sex offence investigations
RE
12:36pBelgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides
RE
12:33pAt COP15 summit, U.N. announces nature restoration priorities through 2030
RE
12:32pU.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
3Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates
4Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..
5Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD

HOT NEWS