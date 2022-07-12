U.S. soy demand seen falling after price jump

CHICAGO, July 12 (Reuters) - Demand for U.S. soybeans is
falling as bumper crops in South America eat into U.S. export
prospects, the U.S. government said on Tuesday.
The large harvests in Brazil and Argentina also will cause
U.S. processors to cut back on their expected pace of soy
crushing as overseas buyers look for alternative suppliers to
meet their soymeal needs, the U.S. Agriculture Department said
on Tuesday.
The bearish demand view pushed soybean futures to session
lows, with the most-active contract trading down 4.3%
around midday. Lower crop prices could help ease food costs that
have been fueling inflation.
"The negative-ism is coming from the fact that USDA is
cutting demand back," said Jack Scoville, analyst with The Price
Group.
USDA lowered its outlook for soybean exports by 65 million
bushels and its outlook for domestic crush by 10 million bushels
in its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates
report.
Those moves, combined with a cut to acreage made in June
after farmers seeded less soy acres than planned in March, led
to a 2022/23 soybean harvest forecast of 4.505 million bushels
and an ending stocks view of 230 million bushels. Analysts had
been expecting stocks of 211 million and production of 4.532
billion.
Soybean futures had rallied to near record-highs in June as
Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global shipping flows.
But the surging prices sparked concerns about demand,
particularly as fears about a global recession grew, and futures
have since plunged back toward the same level they were trading
at a year ago.
USDA also raised its forecast for domestic corn production
after factoring in the June acreage outlook that showed farmers
were able to seed more of the grain they had planned in the
spring despite rainy weather that delayed plantings.
Corn production was pegged at 14.505 billion bushels, 45
million bushels higher than USDA's previous outlook.
