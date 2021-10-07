U.S. soy futures rise, corn steady/firm, wheat weak

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds U.S. export data,
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures firmed on Thursday, supported by signs of strong exports
as more recently harvested supplies became available, traders
said.
Corn futures were steady to firm, with investors staking out
positions ahead of a key government report that will update the
forecast for U.S. production.
Wheat futures were weaker on signs that the U.S. export
program remained lackluster despite strong international demand
for the grain.
A run of wheat tenders by importing countries has been
absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region,
fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on
exports as it battles domestic inflation.
At 11:18 a.m. CDT (1618 GMT), CBOT December soft red winter
wheat futures were down 3/4 cents at $7.45-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was up 1-3/4 cents at $5.34 a bushel and CBOT
November soybeans were up 6 cents at $12.48 a bushel.
"Fundamentally, the trade is now focused on USDA's supply
side numbers that will be updated next Tuesday," Arlan Suderman,
StoneX chief commodities economist, said in a note.
Analysts were expecting the USDA's monthly World
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Tuesday to
forecast U.S. corn production at 14.973 billion bushels, down
from its September estimate of 14.996 billion. The average
soybean production estimate was 4.415 billion bushels, up from
USDA's September view of 4.374 billion.
"The weather has been favourable for good progress in
cutting in the Corn Belt, while yields have held up well so
far," consultancy Agritel said in a note.
USDA said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans
totaled 1.042 million tonnes. The government also said that
private exporters reported a sale of 261,264 tonnes of soybeans
to Mexico.
