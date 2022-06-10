U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be
smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S.
offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies
from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the
government said on Friday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for
2021/22 ending stocks of soybeans to 205 million bushels from
235 million. For the 2022/23 marketing year, the soybean stocks
estimate was cut to 280 million from 310 million.
Analysts were expecting the USDA's World Agricultural Supply
and Demand Estimates report to show soy ending stocks of 218
million for 2021/22 and 307 million for 2022/23.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)