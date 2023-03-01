Advanced search
U.S. soy, wheat futures bounce after decline; corn steadies

03/01/2023 | 12:10pm EST
CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) -

U.S. soybean and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with bargain buyers snapping up both commodities that posted sharp declines during February.

Corn futures steadied following five straight sessions of declines that pushed prices to their lowest in more than six months, weighed down by concerns about weak demand on both the export and domestic fronts.

"The demand base for corn ... is just kind of soft," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. "The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) in all likelihood is overstating exports and the pace of ethanol production is also not where it needs to be to meet USDA projections."

At 10:57 a.m. CST

(1657 GMT)

, Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures were up 1/4 cent at $6.30-1/2 a bushel.

CBOT May soybeans were 17 cents higher at $14.96 a bushel and CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 4 cents at $7.09-1/2 a bushel.

During the overnight trading session, wheat hit its lowest since September 2021. It rose later, but gains were curbed by expectations of a renewal of the Black Sea grain export deal and ample global supplies for overseas buyers.

"The fact that Russia continues to slash prices on the world market and the not-so-positive macro elements in the past few days are worrying the markets," a French broker said. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
