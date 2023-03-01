U.S. soy, wheat futures bounce after decline; corn steadies

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) -
U.S. soybean and wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with
bargain buyers snapping up both commodities that posted sharp
declines during February.
Corn futures steadied following five straight sessions
of declines that pushed prices to their lowest in more than six
months, weighed down by concerns about weak demand on both the
export and domestic fronts.
"The demand base for corn ... is just kind of soft," said
Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain. "The U.S. Agriculture
Department (USDA) in all likelihood is overstating exports and
the pace of ethanol production is also not where it needs to be
to meet USDA projections."
At 10:57 a.m. CST
(1657 GMT)
, Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures were up 1/4
cent at $6.30-1/2 a bushel.
CBOT May soybeans were 17 cents higher at $14.96 a
bushel and CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 4 cents
at $7.09-1/2 a bushel.
During the overnight trading session, wheat hit its
lowest since September 2021. It rose later, but gains were
curbed by expectations of a renewal of the Black Sea grain
export deal and ample global supplies for overseas buyers.
"The fact that Russia continues to slash prices on the
world market and the not-so-positive macro elements in the past
few days are worrying the markets," a French broker said.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips,
Subhranshu Sahu, Savio D'Souza and David Gregorio)