Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

06/24/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round of bargain buying and short covering, traders said.

"Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."

Corn also was higher, with bargain buying featured after the market fell 3.3% over the previous four sessions. Gains in the new-crop contracts outpaced the nearby contract as traders unwound some bull spreads as they monitored crop development in the U.S. Midwest.

Wheat futures fell, pressured by the ongoing harvest in winter wheat growing areas of the United States.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled up 17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel.

Strength in the crude oil market added support to soybeans.

CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at $7.50-1/4 a bushel. The December contract gained 18-1/2 cents to $6.74.

After temperatures eased this week following a heatwave, the focus is on how much rain will reach the Midwest as corn and soy crops approach key summer growth stages.

Stress from dryness could spread to about 40% of U.S. corn and soy next week, before showers curb driest areas to less than one-third of the belt, Commodity Weather Group said in an note.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 13-1/2 cents at $9.23-3/4 and K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 12 cents lower at $9.93 a bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totalled 477,800 tonnes, above the high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000 tonnes. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pBank of america will cover travel costs for employees seeking ab…
RE
04:13pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions
RE
04:08pNorthrop and Raytheon win key U.S. hypersonic defense contracts
RE
04:06pS&p 500 notches biggest one-day percentage gain since may 18, 20…
RE
04:04pIMF slashes U.S. growth forecast, sees 'narrowing path' to avoid recession
RE
04:02pGoldman sachs group inc will cover travel expenses for u.s. empl…
RE
04:02pGoldman will also cover travel expenses for employees seeking ge…
RE
04:02pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 6.46%, the dow added 5.…
RE
04:00pWall Street posts big gains to end strong week
RE
04:00pApple inc will not challenge outcome of unionization vote at mar…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
5Analysis: Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes

HOT NEWS