U.S. soybean, corn futures rise on bargain buying; wheat falls

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on
Friday, snapping a streak of four negative sessions, on a round
of bargain buying and short covering, traders said.
"Prices appear to have stabilized at current levels," Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a
note to clients. "Traders that sold all week will likely want to
take some profits on those positions ahead of the weekend."
Corn also was higher, with bargain buying featured after the
market fell 3.3% over the previous four sessions. Gains in the
new-crop contracts outpaced the nearby contract as traders
unwound some bull spreads as they monitored crop development in
the U.S. Midwest.
Wheat futures fell, pressured by the ongoing harvest in
winter wheat growing areas of the United States.
Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled up
17-1/2 cents at $16.10-3/4 a bushel.
Strength in the crude oil market added support to soybeans.
CBOT July corn futures were up 3-1/2 cents at
$7.50-1/4 a bushel. The December contract gained 18-1/2
cents to $6.74.
After temperatures eased this week following a heatwave, the
focus is on how much rain will reach the Midwest as corn and soy
crops approach key summer growth stages.
Stress from dryness could spread to about 40% of U.S. corn
and soy next week, before showers curb driest areas to less than
one-third of the belt, Commodity Weather Group said in an note.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 13-1/2 cents
at $9.23-3/4 and K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery
was 12 cents lower at $9.93 a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that
weekly export sales of wheat totalled 477,800 tonnes, above the
high end of trade forecasts that ranged from 150,000 to 400,000
tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Enrico Dela
Cruz in Manila; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Evans)