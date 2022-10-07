U.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on
Friday, with bargain buying in focus after prices fell to their
lowest since late July a day earlier, traders said.
Corn futures also ended firm after posting sharp declines on
Thursday.
All three commodities traded in both positive and negative
territory, with concerns about tightening world supplies
providing support while worries about a weakening global economy
cutting into demand limited the strength.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures for November
delivery settled up 9 cents at $13.67 a bushel.
The contract weakened early in the trading session but found
support just above the 2-1/2 month low of $13.50 it hit on
Thursday.
"The soybean market has become quite oversold and we could
very well see some short covering going into the weekend," Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a
research note.
A rally in the crude oil market added support to soybeans
but uncertainty about purchases by China, the world's largest
buyer of soybeans, kept the gains in check.
China's soybean imports are likely to drop to their lowest
in more than two years this month, according to two traders and
Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage
IKON Commodities in Sydney.
CBOT December corn futures were up 7-3/4 cents at
$6.83-1/4 a bushel and CBOT December soft red winter wheat
gained 1-1/4 cents to $8.80-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat prices have been curbed since the summer by increasing
volumes shipped from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor.
A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food
Programme (WFP) has left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk
and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia,
Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter, Emelia
Sithole-Matarise and Andrea Ricci)