Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off

10/07/2022 | 03:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Friday, with bargain buying in focus after prices fell to their lowest since late July a day earlier, traders said.

Corn futures also ended firm after posting sharp declines on Thursday.

All three commodities traded in both positive and negative territory, with concerns about tightening world supplies providing support while worries about a weakening global economy cutting into demand limited the strength.

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures for November delivery settled up 9 cents at $13.67 a bushel.

The contract weakened early in the trading session but found support just above the 2-1/2 month low of $13.50 it hit on Thursday.

"The soybean market has become quite oversold and we could very well see some short covering going into the weekend," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage, said in a research note.

A rally in the crude oil market added support to soybeans but uncertainty about purchases by China, the world's largest buyer of soybeans, kept the gains in check.

China's soybean imports are likely to drop to their lowest in more than two years this month, according to two traders and Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

CBOT December corn futures were up 7-3/4 cents at $6.83-1/4 a bushel and CBOT December soft red winter wheat gained 1-1/4 cents to $8.80-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat prices have been curbed since the summer by increasing volumes shipped from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor.

A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Friday. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Mark Potter, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.21% 675.75 End-of-day quote.13.86%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.23% 97.85 Delayed Quote.20.18%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.27% 5432.16 Real-time Quote.-13.47%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.15% 564.0867 Real-time Quote.13.86%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 4.06% 506.3136 Real-time Quote.18.04%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.66% 543.7017 Real-time Quote.1.59%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.27% 397.4 End-of-day quote.-3.47%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 2.10% 5350 End-of-day quote.50.70%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.02% 883.75 End-of-day quote.14.04%
WTI 4.15% 92.548 Delayed Quote.17.93%
Latest news "Economy"
04:05pU.S. judge to set auction calendar for shares in Citgo parent
RE
04:03pPepsiCo to make Cheetos and Lay's chips using Dutch green electricity
RE
04:01pS&p 500, dow industrials and nasdaq snap three-week losing strea…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 1.51%, the dow added 1.…
RE
04:00pWall Street ends sharply lower as jobs report cements rate hike regime
RE
03:59pConsumers to ditch cafes for coffee at home amid rising prices, says ICO
RE
03:56pU.S. soybean, corn, wheat futures bounce after sell-off
RE
03:52p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.841% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:51pExplainer-What will change if federal marijuana ban is loosened?
RE
03:51p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.883% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumps from downturn
2Bank of Korea to go for second big hike on Wednesday: Reuters Poll
3South Korea's won steadies as Yoon promises to help stabilise markets
4CSC and Intertrust have obtained Regulatory Clearance from the Central ..
5Ambac Settles RMBS Litigations Against Bank of America

HOT NEWS