U.S. soybean futures climb on export optimism

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed
on Tuesday on export optimism and a slower-than-expected U.S.
harvest pace, traders said.
Wheat firmed as traders monitored dryness in U.S. and
Russian growing belts, while corn traded higher on continued
hopes of China buying.
The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) settled 12 cents higher at $10.64-1/4 per
bushel, the contract's biggest single-day gain since Oct. 14.
CBOT wheat ended up 1/2 cent to $6.08 per bushel while
CBOT corn added 3-1/2 cents to $4.01 per bushel.
Soybeans climbed on news that Brazil, the world's biggest
soy exporter, is buying U.S. soybeans as the country grapples
with rising prices of domestic food staples.
Analysts said corn, rice, wheat and cotton exports to Brazil
are possible from the United States, and more likely than
soybean sales.
"It's going to be difficult, with the GMO (soybean)
varieties that are locked out of Brazil, to be able to
re-export," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics. "Everything they take is going to have to be for
domestic consumption."
Both corn and soybean futures were supported by
lower-than-expected harvest progress numbers reported by the
U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday. The U.S. harvest was
82% complete for corn and 87% complete for soybeans, ahead of
the crops' respective five-year averages, but both fell short of
average analyst expectations.
U.S. voters headed to the polls on Election Day to cast
ballots for President Donald Trump or Democratic rival Joe
Biden.
Some analysts say the outcome will not affect the recent
spate of grain buying from top importer China.
"No matter who’s president, China still needs to feed their
hog herd," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager at Top Third Ag
Marketing.
(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Additional reporting by
Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
David Gregorio)