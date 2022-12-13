U.S. soybean futures rise; wheat, corn fall

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on
Tuesday, supported by a round of bargain buying after two days
of losses as well as signs that export demand remains strong,
traders said.
Corn and wheat futures weakened on a round of profit taking
after hitting 10-day highs early in the session, with light
demand for both commodities weighing on prices.
"The futures seem to be running out of steam," Charlie
Sernatinger of Marex Capital said in a note to clients. "Further
gains will have to be news driven and I'm not seeing a lot of
news.
Soybeans rose after falling about 1.7% during the previous
two sessions, with a fresh export sale pushing prices above
their overnight highs. Forecasts for more rains in Argentina
and Brazil limited gains.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled
up 19-1/4 cents at $14.80-3/4 a bushel after finding support at
its 10-day moving average.
Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of
soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year,
the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Tuesday morning. It was
the first so-called "flash sale" in a week.
CBOT March corn futures were down 1/2 cent at
$6.53-1/2 a bushel and CBOT March soft red winter wheat futures
dropped 4 cents to $7.50-3/4 a bushel.
News that Ukraine's port of Odesa had suspended operations
on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies focused
attention back on risks to wartime grain shipments. The port
resumed activity on Monday.
"Although Odesa is operating again there is still concern
the port may not achieve full operations quickly," said Matt
Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evans, Marguerita Choy
and Sandra Maler)