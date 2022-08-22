U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in
the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China
struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the
size of the crop there.
"It appears that exporters are scampering around trying to
secure beans," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at
Archer Financial Services. "Right now, the market needs soybeans
for nearby demand."
Wheat futures also were strong, with the most-active CBOT
soft red winter wheat contract rising on short-covering
after sagging to a 6-1/2-month low last week.
CBOT corn futures were firm, following the gains in wheat
and soybeans, but the strength was limited as traders waited for
the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop conditions report
as well as early updates from fields surveyed in Ohio, South
Dakota and Nebraska on the annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour.
At 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT), CBOT November soybean futures
were up 23-3/4 cents at $14.27-3/4 a bushel and CBOT
December soft red winter wheat was 14-1/4 cents higher at
$7.85-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was 3-3/4 cents higher at $6.27 a
bushel.
After some beneficial showers in recent days, traders are
monitoring forecasts to see if a dry start to this week is
followed by rain in parched western zones of the U.S. Midwest.
USDA said on Monday that weekly export inspections of
soybeans totaled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in
line with market forecasts. USDA also boosted its estimate of
the previous week's soybean inspections to 768,328 tonnes from
744,571 tonnes.
Corn export inspections were 740,508 tonnes and wheat export
inspections were 594,273 tonnes. Both were in line with a range
of analysts' estimates.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich,
Shailesh Kuber and Paul Simao)