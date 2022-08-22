Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher

08/22/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.4% on Monday, supported by hopes for a pick-up in the pace of exports as farmers in top global consumer China struggle with hot and dry weather that is expected to reduce the size of the crop there.

"It appears that exporters are scampering around trying to secure beans," said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services. "Right now, the market needs soybeans for nearby demand."

Wheat futures also were strong, with the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract rising on short-covering after sagging to a 6-1/2-month low last week.

CBOT corn futures were firm, following the gains in wheat and soybeans, but the strength was limited as traders waited for the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly crop conditions report as well as early updates from fields surveyed in Ohio, South Dakota and Nebraska on the annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour.

At 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT), CBOT November soybean futures were up 23-3/4 cents at $14.27-3/4 a bushel and CBOT December soft red winter wheat was 14-1/4 cents higher at $7.85-1/4 a bushel.

CBOT December corn was 3-3/4 cents higher at $6.27 a bushel.

After some beneficial showers in recent days, traders are monitoring forecasts to see if a dry start to this week is followed by rain in parched western zones of the U.S. Midwest.

USDA said on Monday that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in line with market forecasts. USDA also boosted its estimate of the previous week's soybean inspections to 768,328 tonnes from 744,571 tonnes.

Corn export inspections were 740,508 tonnes and wheat export inspections were 594,273 tonnes. Both were in line with a range of analysts' estimates. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich, Shailesh Kuber and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.17% 627 End-of-day quote.5.52%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -1.28% 5619.34 Real-time Quote.-10.49%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.64% 517.8534 Real-time Quote.3.79%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 1.85% 567.642 Real-time Quote.4.83%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.18% 448.6 End-of-day quote.8.99%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.97% 753.25 End-of-day quote.-2.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pU.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since Jan 1985
RE
01:18pEast Libya forces say they shot down a drone
RE
01:02pMichigan jury begins to weigh case against two accused of plot to kidnap governor
RE
12:52pSaudi says OPEC+ can confront market challenges, including by cutting output
RE
12:46pCanada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
RE
12:43pOhio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
RE
12:27pU.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
RE
12:27pMexico president sidesteps calls to probe predecessor over missing students
RE
12:27pVenezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production
RE
12:26pRussia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment

HOT NEWS