U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather

* Soybean futures hit highest price since Aug. 17
* Worries continue dry South American weather will stress
crops
* Wheat prices move on technical trading
(Adds details on U.S. trading, latest prices, changes bullets,
adds bullet, changes dateline, pvs HAMBURG)
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn
extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs as
unfavourable heat and dryness in South America stoked supply
worries.
Wheat also rose early in the session, bolstered by hopes for
greater export demand, then slipped by mid-day on technical
trading. Dealers said many market participants were still on
vacation after the Christmas break, so relatively small trades
were causing larger-than-usual price moves.
Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybeans rose
1.96% to $13.67 a bushel by 1612 GMT, extending gains seen
before Christmas and, in mid-day trading, hitting their highest
since Aug. 17.
Corn rose 1.03% to $6.12 a bushel, hitting its highest
since late June. Wheat was down 0.31% to $8.12-1/4 a
bushel.
Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in
southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from
dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.
"The weather pattern over South America is static and that
system is now showing that there could be problems going into
Argentina," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities. "The question now is whether a La Nina weather
pattern will continue to stress the crops."
Meanwhile, China will stabilize its corn production and
expand its soybean output in 2022, the Communist Party's
People's Daily quoted the agriculture minister as saying on
Monday.
Wheat was supported by expectations of more demand, with a
long-awaited tender from Iraq issued just before Christmas and
new tenders seen possible from other buyers.
There are expectations that Egypt may issue a new wheat
purchase tender, too, as China's import needs continue to firm
and Russia's export taxes have increased again, traders said.
Russia has raised its wheat export taxes for the Dec.
29-Jan. 11 period, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched grain
exports taxes in June as part of measures to cool domestic food
inflation.
(Additional aeporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Emily
Chow in Beijing; Editing by Pravin Char and Alison Williams)