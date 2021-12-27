U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather

* Soybean futures hit highest price since Aug. 17
* Dry South American weather stokes worries on crops
* Wheat prices move on technical trading
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn
extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs as dry and hot
weather in South America stoked supply worries.
Wheat rose early in the session, bolstered by hopes for
greater export demand, but ended the day down on technical
trading.
Dealers said many market participants were still on vacation
after the Christmas break, so relatively small trades were
causing larger-than-usual price moves.
Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybeans settled
up 30-3/4 cents to $13.71-1/2 a bushel, extending gains seen
before Christmas and, at one point in mid-day trading, hitting
their highest level since mid-August.
Corn settled up 9 cents at $6.14-3/4 per bushel, while
wheat was down 10-3/4 to $8.04 a bushel.
Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in
southern Brazil this season because fields are suffering from
dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.
"The weather pattern over South America is static and that
system is now showing that there could be problems going into
Argentina," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities. "The question now is whether a La Nina weather
pattern will continue to stress the crops."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417
tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week,
which was within the range of trade estimates.
The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean
inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes.
(Additional aeporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Emily
Chow in Beijing; Editing by Pravin Char, Alison Williams)