Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather

12/27/2021 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Soybean futures hit highest price since Aug. 17

* Dry South American weather stokes worries on crops

* Wheat prices move on technical trading

CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs as dry and hot weather in South America stoked supply worries.

Wheat rose early in the session, bolstered by hopes for greater export demand, but ended the day down on technical trading.

Dealers said many market participants were still on vacation after the Christmas break, so relatively small trades were causing larger-than-usual price moves.

Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybeans settled up 30-3/4 cents to $13.71-1/2 a bushel, extending gains seen before Christmas and, at one point in mid-day trading, hitting their highest level since mid-August.

Corn settled up 9 cents at $6.14-3/4 per bushel, while wheat was down 10-3/4 to $8.04 a bushel.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season because fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

"The weather pattern over South America is static and that system is now showing that there could be problems going into Argentina," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities. "The question now is whether a La Nina weather pattern will continue to stress the crops."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 1,577,417 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, which was within the range of trade estimates.

The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by more than 210,000 tonnes. (Additional aeporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Pravin Char, Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.54% 605.75 End-of-day quote.25.16%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.42% 6.3836 Delayed Quote.1.08%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 1.44% 507.3271 Delayed Quote.25.16%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 2.26% 544.317 Delayed Quote.2.27%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.22% 407.7 End-of-day quote.-6.51%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.09% 814.75 End-of-day quote.27.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pGoldman Sachs will require employees get booster shots -Bloomberg
RE
03:22pFauci suggests air travel vaccine mandate as Omicron grounds U.S. flights
RE
03:03pOil prices rise to highest level in a month as Omicron concern eases
RE
03:03pChina to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next year
RE
02:59pU.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather
RE
02:57pOmicron cases and snow hobble U.S. air travel
RE
02:54pItaly to use TIM-led project as blueprint in national cloud tender
RE
02:53pTurkish central bank to pay 14% remuneration for 16% of forex-protected lira deposits -document
RE
02:45pPolish president vetoes media bill, U.S. welcomes move
RE
02:43pTurkish market run by at-risk women at standstill after lira crash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks up, oil eases as investors digest post-Christmas Omicron hangove..
2China to roll out fiscal policies proactively to stabilise growth next ..
3Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
4World stocks stall, oil drops as virus concerns linger
5AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2021 Earnings January 26, 2022

HOT NEWS