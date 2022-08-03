U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat fall as traders watch weather

(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments;
CHICAGO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures
weakened on Wednesday as the short-term weather forecasts called
for rain in the Midwest that should provide relief to stressed
crops.
"Those scattered (and sometimes decent) rain chances
continue this week as corn finishes up pollination and soybeans
start to mature," Matt Zeller, director of market information at
brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients. "That is keeping
the bears hopeful that U.S. crops will find enough just-in-time
rains to produce decent yields."
But the losses were kept in check by outlooks for the second
half of August that show southern and western areas of the crop
belt will return to hot and dry conditions.
Wheat futures also were lower, on track for their fourth
straight losing sessions, on a round of technical selling after
firming overnight.
Global wheat consumption is headed for its biggest annual
decline in decades as record inflation forces consumers and
companies to use less and replace the grain with cheaper
alternatives.
At 11:10 a.m. CDT (1610 GMT), the benchmark Chicago Board of
Trade September soft red winter wheat contract was down
18-1/4 cents at $7.56-1/2 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the
most-active contract hit its lowest since July 22.
CBOT November soybeans were down 18-1/2 cents at
$13.68 a bushel and CBOT December corn was 4-1/4 cents
lower at $5.90 a bushel.
The first grain vessel to leave a Ukrainian sea port since
the start of the war was inspected in Turkey on Wednesday before
its onward journey to Lebanon, but Ukrainian President Volodymr
Zelenskiy said this was only a fraction of what Kyiv needed to
export.
"The price direction will depend on how much wheat and corn
actually comes out of Ukraine in the coming weeks," one
Singapore-based trader said.
