U.S. soybeans retreat from 8-month peak on profit-taking

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans drifted lower on
Thursday as traders locked in profit after prices scaled
eight-month highs in the previous session on the prospect that
lower South American supplies will lift demand for U.S.
soybeans.
Corn and wheat futures also softened in line with a broader
retreat across commodities markets on Thursday that included
crude oil and U.S. natural gas. The U.S. dollar index gained.
Soybeans have been the most active crop market in recent
days as downward revisions to crop estimates in South America
have spurred traders and analysts to raise demand projections
for U.S. supplies for later this year.
The most-active soybean contract gained 15%
year-to-date to scale an eight-month top of $15.64 per bushel on
Wednesday, before retreating to around $15.35-1/4 a bushel, down
0.65%, as of 0720 GMT.
Most active wheat was down 0.86% at $7.48-1/2 a
bushel. Corn was 0.56% lower at $6.19 a bushel.
Beyond the status of South American soy crops, grain traders
are closely tracking the Ukraine-Russia situation after the
United States said it will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to
Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential
spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops
near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
Global grain flows could be affected by any military
conflict in Ukraine or resulting sanctions imposition on Russia
given the Black Sea's status as a key wheat export hub.
So far this year, flows have been uninterrupted, with
Ukraine exporting 38.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the
2021/22 July-June season, up 31.6% from the same stage a season
earlier.
Traders are also closely tracking U.S. crop exports, and the
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is scheduled to issues its
weekly report at 7:30 am CST (1330 GMT) Thursday.
Elsewhere, India plans to buy 1 million tonnes of potash
from Belarus in the first such bilateral deal between the two
countries after sanctions crippled Minsk's ability to sell the
crop nutrient, two Indian officials involved in the discussions
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Gavin Maguire; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)