Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise

10/06/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said.

Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of an economic downturn.

"The grain and oilseed markets were weaker ... reflecting heightened fear that global recessionary problems may erode demand for food- and energy-based commodities in the months ahead," Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at brokerage StoneX, said in a research note.

CBOT November soybeans ended down 11-3/4 cents at $13.58 a bushel. On a continuous basis, the most-active contract hit its lowest since July 25.

"It is hard for the bean market to rally much in the middle of harvest and there is still the concern about Chinese demand," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

CBOT December corn futures were off 8-1/2 cents at $6.75-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean export sales totaled 777,100 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 29, down 23% from a week earlier, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning.

Corn export sales of 227,000 tonnes were down 56% from a week earlier and below the low end of market expectations.

Overseas demand for U.S. corn and soybeans typically surges during harvest but low water on southern sections of the Mississippi River halted most shipping traffic, sending prices for barges soaring.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat dropped 23 cents to $8.79 a bushel.

Weekly wheat export sales totaled 229,400 tonnes, near the low end of trade expectations.

Attention is turning to next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) October crop forecasts for a gauge of harvest yields after a dry summer. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Shounak Dasgupta, Chris Reese and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.15% 684 End-of-day quote.15.30%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.31% 5417.41 Real-time Quote.-13.71%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -1.21% 557.8947 Real-time Quote.15.30%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.71% 539.9498 Real-time Quote.2.28%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.12% 402.5 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 904.5 End-of-day quote.17.03%
Latest news "Economy"
08:16pMichigan police respond to shooter at Dearborn hotel
RE
08:16pMoody's says Credit Suisse could suffer $3 billion loss in 2022
RE
08:11pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides even as Macklem links currency to rate outlook
RE
08:11pCanada-U.S. asylum-seeker pact fight goes to Canada's Supreme Court
RE
08:10pU.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
RE
08:09pU.S. to apply Ebola screenings for recent Uganda visitors at 5 airports
RE
08:09pBiden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses
RE
08:08pTwitter, Musk Talks Continue, Focus On Financing, Litigation - WSJ
RE
08:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:06pElon musk says twitter litigation can resume if parties don't re…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS