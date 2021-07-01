Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. soybeans, wheat fall; corn ends slightly firm

07/01/2021 | 04:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and wheat futures fell on Thursday while corn firmed slightly, with all three commodities closing well off their session peaks on a round of profit taking after rallying to their highest since mid-June, traders said.

Forecasts for improving crop weather in the U.S. Midwest added pressure.

CBOT November soybeans settled down 3-1/2 cents at $13.95-1/2 a bushel, shrugging off signs of strong export demand and support from a rally in the crude oil market.

"Much like corn, soybeans are dealing with the profit-taking that followed the sharply higher session and the wetter western Corn Belt forecast," Bevan Everett, risk management consultant at StoneX said in a note to clients.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said soybean export sales totaled 1.763 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, the most since the week ended Jan. 21. It was also near the high end of forecasts for 900,000 to 2.3 million tonnes.

CBOT December corn futures were up 1/2 cent at $5.89 a bushel after peaking at $6.11-1/4.

Corn export sales totaled 82,500 tonnes, down from 527,100 a week earlier.

On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the USDA pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below an average trade expectation of 93.787 million.

"The planting report raises supply concerns on longer term," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was down 14 cents at $6.65-1/2 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Mark Potter, David Evans and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29pTech Flat On Value Rotation Ahead Of Jobs Data - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pU.S. CBO doubles growth forecast to 7.4%; sees slight drop in federal deficit
RE
05:23pConsumer Cos Up On Building Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:19pHealth Care Up As Traders Buy Into Defensive Sectors -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:17pIndustrials Up After Strong Weekly Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:16pGIC-backed clinical trial firm WCG reveals revenue jump in IPO filing
RE
05:12pMaterials Up On Cyclical Bias Ahead Of Jobs Data - Materials Roundup
DJ
05:11pU.S. Justice Department withdraws from settlement; launches probe of Realtors
RE
04:59pTrump's company, CFO indicted in 'sweeping' tax fraud
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated after outage
2Dollar gains ahead of U.S. payrolls, seen higher short-term
3Oil prices up about 2% on OPEC+ output, demand prospects
4U.S. labor market recovery gaining steam; worker shortages an obstacle
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UK's Micro Focus reports smaller first-half loss o..

HOT NEWS