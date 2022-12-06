U.S. special counsel subpoenas election officials in three states in Trump probe - Washington Post
12/06/2022 | 01:02pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The special counsel overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's investigations related to Donald Trump has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for records of their communications with the former president, his aides, campaign staff and supporters, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; editing by Tim Ahmann)