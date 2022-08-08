U.S. spending bill to cut inflation, deficit over time - Moody's

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A sweeping bill passed by the
U.S. Senate on Sunday and intended to fight climate change,
lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes, will bring
down inflation over the medium to long term and cut the deficit,
ratings agency Moody's Investors service told Reuters on Monday.
The legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act,
however, will not bring down inflation "this coming year or next
year," said Madhavi Bokil, senior vice president at Moody's
Investors Service.
"We do think that this act will have an impact (of cutting
inflation) as it increases productivity," she said, adding her
horizon was two to three years.
The Senate on Sunday passed the $430 billion bill, a major
victory for President Joe Biden, sending the measure to the
House of Representatives for a vote, likely Friday. They are
expected to pass it and send it to the White House for Biden's
signature.
Republicans, arguing that the bill will not address
inflation, have denounced it as a job-killing, left-wing
spending wish list that could undermine growth when the economy
is in danger of falling into recession.
Bokil said in the immediate short-term future inflation was
going to be tackled by the Federal Reserve as it raises rates.
Inflation expectations are a key dynamic being closely
watched by Fed policymakers as they aggressively raise interest
rates to contain price pressures running at four-decade highs.
While the short-term impact of the legislation on inflation
will be modest, the bill still has the potential to bring down
inflation expectations, Wendy Edelberg, a senior fellow in
economic studies at Washington think tank the Brookings
Institution, told Reuters in an email on Monday.
Senate Democrats also said the act will cause a deficit
reduction of $300 billion over the next decade while the U.S.
Congressional Budget Office said the bill would decrease the
federal deficit by a net $101.5 billion over that period. The
CBO estimated in May that the 2022 federal budget deficit would
be $1.036 trillion.
Asked about how the legislation would impact the budget
deficit, Bokil said: "The savings from the Medicare side as well
as the tax changes will more than offset the extra cost."
The legislation aims to reduce prescription drug costs by
allowing Medicare, the government-run healthcare plan for the
elderly and disabled, to negotiate prices on a limited number of
drugs.
Edelberg also said the bill will lead to "greater corporate
tax revenue than we otherwise would see", which will offset the
cost and control the deficit.
Bokil also said that the spending bill was complementary to
another bill recently passed by Congress, which aimed to
subsidize the U.S. semiconductor industry and boost efforts to
make the United States more competitive with China.
"They move in the same direction, so the Chips Act will also
help with alleviating some of the supply chain issues," she
said.
