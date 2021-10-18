Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. stagflation fears overblown, bond market investors say at Milken Conference

10/18/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Worries that the U.S. economy is heading into stagflation are overblown, several high-profile bond market investors said Monday at the 2021 Milken Global Conference program.

Stagflation - when stagnant economic activity is combined with high inflation - is "extremely unlikely," PIMCO Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman said in a panel discussion at the conference, held in Beverly Hills, California.

Other participants in the panel discussion - including PGIM CEO David Hunt; Invesco CEO Martin Flanagan; Elizabeth Burton, chief investment officer for the Employees’ Retirement System of Hawaii; and Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Partners global chief investment officer - largely agreed that the threat of stagflation was remote.

With energy prices on the rise even as the economy remains constrained by supply-chain gridlock, an increasing number of investors have started to fret about the specter of stagflation in recent months.

In the past, a stagflationary environment has tended to weigh on stock performance, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a report published earlier this month.

The S&P 500's median real total return fell to negative 2.1% per quarter over stagflationary periods in the last 60 years, compared with an overall median real total return of 2.5% per quarter over that time period, the report said.

Invesco's Flanagan and the panel's other speakers, however, believe that comparatively strong U.S. growth makes the prospect of stagflation unlikely.

Guggenheim's Minerd, who views the recent rise in inflation as temporary, said the current interest rate environment supports stock valuations at current levels.

The S&P 500 Index, is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of about 20, close to the two-decade high of 23 touched in early September.

"Are stocks going to correct again? Yes, for sure," Minerd said. "But do I think stocks are going to correct now? No. We might very well be in a bubble, but there are a lot of opportunities here for a long-term investor."

With Treasuries yielding very little, investors' reach for better returns is supporting equity markets, PGIM's Hunt said.

"It's never been more punitive to hold cash," he said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pUK's Shell Energy to take on customers of three failed suppliers
RE
02:56pU.S. stagflation fears overblown, bond market investors say at Milken Conference
RE
02:53pUK intervenes in bid by U.S. aviation firm Parker for Meggitt
RE
02:52pAmEx employees can work from anywhere for up to 4 weeks a year - memo
RE
02:52pSingapore's Union Power to reorganise business amid energy price hike
RE
02:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq enjoy boost from big tech firms, Dow dips
RE
02:39pS&P, Nasdaq enjoy boost from big tech firms, Dow dips
RE
02:39pIMF, Ukraine reach deal that could unlock $700 million disbursement
RE
02:32pItaly faces capital demand of more than $8 billion to offload Monte dei Paschi
RE
02:25pCorn climbs on acreage worries, U.S. export data; soy, wheat also higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes
2Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
3NIO : Driving Progressive and Sustainable Fashion through NIO's Users a..
4Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
5Analyst recommendations: Drax, GlaxoSmithKline, Goldman Sachs, JP Morga..

HOT NEWS