U.S. starts forgiving pandemic loans amid criticism, uncertainty

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - As the U.S. government this
month begins allowing small businesses to not repay their loans
from a $525 billion pandemic relief plan, shifting the cost to
American taxpayers, the process and the agency overseeing it
have come under blunt criticism by the Congressional watchdog
agency.
The loan forgiveness process has drawn complaints from the
Government Accountability Office (GAO) that the Small Business
Administration has been plagued by a lack of transparency and,
also, failed to demonstrate sufficient ability in the program to
prevent fraud and abuse.
Last month, the Department of Justice said that it had
charged 57 defendants for attempting to steal more than $175
million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
A Small Business Administration (SBA) spokesperson said on
Tuesday that the initial loan payoffs, in which the government
sends money to banks to forgive loans taken by small businesses
under the PPP, started last Friday.
“What was clear to us with PPP...is that the controls were
very weak,” said William Shear, a director of Financial Markets
and Community Investment at GAO, a non-partisan watchdog that
works for the U.S. Congress. The GAO has issued two lengthy
reports since June that were critical of the efficacy of the PPP
and other U.S. government responses to the pandemic.
The SBA, which oversees the Paycheck Protection Program and
has defended its performance while stressing the challenges of
overseeing hundreds of billions of dollars in loans in a short
space of time, said it is working with the GAO.
“I reject the sudden claim that SBA is not cooperating with
GAO or that we are dragging our feet in responding,” Jovita
Carranza, the Administrator of the SBA, said in a statement.
The Department of Treasury, which is working with the SBA on
the loan forgiveness process, did not respond to a request for
comment.
Introduced in April to help companies weather the economic
shutdown brought on by COVID-19, the PPP in four months was
responsible for 5.21 million loans ranging from less than
$50,000 each to more than $5 million. The rules stipulated that
businesses with limited financing options could seek a loan that
would later be fully forgiven. The loans would ultimately be
paid by taxpayer money, not the businesses that received them
from banks, if at least 60 percent was spent on payroll - with
the rest going to meeting expenses such as rent, interest on
mortgage or utilities.
Tensions between the GAO and the SBA were aired this month
at a hearing organized by the U.S. House Small Business
Committee, which examines policies for small businesses for the
U.S. House of Representatives.
Shear, the GAO official, told Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez
that there were “obstructions” when his office tried to get
details on PPP loans and other pandemic programs from the SBA.
The information was needed, he said, to evaluate how well the
SBA was managing the program.
Velazquez, who chairs the committee, said she had called the
SBA to expedite the agency’s response. “Probably the obstruction
coming out of the SBA is because they knew they did not take or
implement the kind of controls to prevent fraud and abuse,”
Velazquez said at the hearing.
According to a report published in September by the GAO,
plans to safeguard the loan forgiveness process remained
incomplete. For instance, the GAO said, banks that issued the
loans are the initial deciders of how much of a loan should be
forgiven.
But it is unclear to what extent they are responsible for
verifying the information provided on applications versus
relying on borrowers’ versions of their finances.
Also unclear is the extent to which the SBA intends to
review the banks’ decisions, the report said, noting it is a
conflict of interest for banks to be heavily involved in loan
forgiveness since it is in their interest for loans to be
forgiven.
Furthermore, oversight plans to scrutinise loans worth $2
million or less for fraud - which the GAO had recommended in
June that the SBA develop - were still being finalized,
according to GAO’s September report.
William Manger, an associate administrator at the Office of
Capital Access at the SBA, told another hearing organized last
month by the Small Business Committee, that the agency was
working with the U.S. Department of Treasury and its contractors
to finalise a way to review and forgive loans.
“We just want to make sure that whatever we do, we are being
responsible to the taxpayer," he said. "These are taxpayer
dollars that we will be paying out.”
