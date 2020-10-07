U.S. states, cities in waiting game as talks on federal aid halted

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. state and city leaders are
grappling with whether to delay tough budget decisions in the
wake of President Donald Trump's shutdown of negotiations on a
comprehensive stimulus package ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters on
Wednesday that he was holding off on actions to close a $14.5
billion budget deficit on his belief that Democrats will win the
White House and control of the U.S. Senate and will pass federal
aid.
"The only way to get close to closing that deficit within
the state's abilities, you would have to do a tax increase. You
would have to cut expenses. And you would have to borrow," Cuomo
said. "This would do tremendous economic damage to the state."
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic punched
big holes in state and local government budgets across the
nation, leading to pleas for hundreds of billions of dollars in
federal money to replace lost revenue and avoid draconian cuts
to essential services.
Those hopes suffered a setback on Tuesday after Trump
rejected a $2.2 trillion package approved by the U.S. House of
Representatives last week. In a tweet, he claimed the funding
was "to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money
that is in no way related to COVID-19."
In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is not
waiting on Washington and is instead weighing "painful" options
to address a $1.2 billion deficit in the fiscal 2021 budget she
plans to unveil later this month.
"Blue states, red states, purple states - this is a
bipartisan issue because it has bipartisan impact," Lightfoot
said at a news conference.
The U.S. Conference of Mayors said "failure to deliver badly
needed fiscal assistance to cities of all shapes and sizes is
going to amount to increased job losses, decreased public safety
and a greatly impaired economic recovery."
Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit at Hilltop
Securities in Dallas, said even if federal aid eventually
materializes, "there's going to be a situation most likely where
(credit rating) downgrades outpace upgrades probably for years."
