Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. states, manufacturers to decide if gov't benefits apply to imported baby formula

05/24/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: First shipments of baby formula to leave Europe for U.S.

(Reuters) - State officials and manufacuturers are working out whether baby formula imported from outside the United States to address severe supply shortages will be available to families who rely on government discounts to make it affordable, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official said on Tuesday.

Infants enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program for low-income families consumed about 56% of all infant formula in the United States in 2018, according to available USDA data.

About 1.71 million infants were enrolled in the program in 2018 - less than half of all U.S. infants - according to USDA, which administers the program.

Whether the imported formula will be made available to WIC participants is "an emerging question," said Brian Dittmeier, senior director of public policy at the National Women, Infants and Children Association.

WIC shoppers are typically limited to buying formula from the company that has a contract with their state, territory, or tribal organization, unless prescribed a specialty formula by a doctor. Those companies provide rebates to cut the cost of formula to WIC shoppers.

Abbott Laboratories, the top formula maker whose Michigan plant closure due to possible bacterial contamination greatly exacerbated the current national shortage, holds about 55% of WIC contracts. Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson unit share the rest.

Abbott has said it will honor rebates even if shoppers buy competing formulas. Nestle and Reckitt did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they too would pay those rebates.

The first shipment from Europe on Sunday in Operation Fly Formula - the Biden administration's effort to offset the shortage with imports - was of specialty formulas that will be available to eligible WIC infants, a USDA official said.

Whether future imports of non-specialty formula are available to WIC infants will be decided by states and their contracted formula provider, the official said.

The United States ordinarily produces about 98% of the formula it consumes domestically, according to the White House.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; additional reporting by Richa Naidu and Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23pTesla loses bid to move sexual harassment lawsuit to arbitration
RE
02:22pRussian banks' corporate lending portfolio edges lower in April - central bank
RE
02:22pAnalysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach
RE
02:21pU.S. Navy climate plan aims to cut emissions, move to low carbon fuels
RE
02:20pTradeZero settles SEC charges it misled customers about meme stock trading halts
RE
02:20pStellantis, Samsung SDI to build $2.5 bln Indiana JV battery plant
RE
02:15pU.S. states, manufacturers to decide if gov't benefits apply to imported baby formula
RE
02:11pIn Fed's inflation fight, Bostic wants to avoid 'recklessness'
RE
02:11pBritish advisor says Typhoon jets to be delivered to Qatar in August -QNA
RE
02:10pAnalysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump on growth concerns, bond yields slip
2Oh Snap! Social media stocks lose billions after Snapchat parent warnin..
3Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...
4UK stocks hit by global gloom, windfall tax threat for utilities
5TAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS