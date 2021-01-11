U.S. steel groups, union urge Biden to keep Trump's steel tariffs in place

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Steel industry and union
groups on Monday urged President-elect Joe Biden to keep in
place the 25% national security tariffs on steel imports imposed
in 2018 by his predecessor, arguing they are essential to ensure
the viability of domestic steel production.
In a letter to Biden, the American Iron and Steel Institute,
the Steel Manufacturers Association, the United Steelworkers
union, the Committee on Pipe and Tube Imports and the American
Institute of Steel Construction said that the industry was
starting to recover from COVID-19 shutdowns but remains "very
vulnerable" to new surges in imports.
The groups said that excess global steelmaking capacity,
already 700 million tonnes above demand, was expected to grow
further as China, Vietnam, Turkey and other countries add
production. Steel exports from South Korea, Russia, Ukraine and
Indonesia also continue to increase, the groups said.
"Continuation of the tariffs and quotas is essential to
ensuring the viability of the domestic steel industry in the
face of this massive and growing excess steel capacity," they
said in the letter https://www.steel.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Steel-Coalition-Letter-to-President-Elect-Biden-011121.pdf.
"Removing or weakening of these measures before major steel
producing countries eliminate their overcapacity -- and the
subsidies and other trade-distorting policies that have fueled
the steel crisis -- will only invite a new surge in imports with
devastating effects to domestic steel producers and their
workers."
Democrat Biden told the United Steelworkers last May that he
would keep Republican President Donald Trump's steel and
aluminum tariffs in place until a global solution to excess
production capacity can be negotiated. Since then, he has said
he will not make any changes to tariffs until after he consults
with U.S. allies.
Trump's Commerce Department imposed the Section 232 metals
tariffs -- 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum -- in March 2018.
According to data from the American Iron and Steel Institute,
the tariffs have reduced the market share of imported steel to
about 18% in 2020 from nearly 30% in 2017.
(Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)