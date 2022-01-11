U.S. stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes

(Updates prices)
* US shares reverse course to rise on Fed remarks
* Fed Chair Jerome Powell said expects to raise rates this
year
* European, Asian shares rebound
* US Treasury yields retreat from two-year highs
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced and
Treasury yields retreated on Tuesday in choppy trade as
investors absorbed remarks from the Federal Reserve that
interest rates are likely to rise this year, as expected.
In comments to U.S. lawmakers, Federal Reserve Chairman
Jerome Powell said he expected the Fed would raise rates and end
its asset purchases this year, but that the central bank had
made no decision about the timing for tightening monetary
policy.
"Inflation is running very far above target. The economy no
longer needs or wants the very accommodative policies we have
had in place," Powell said in his testimony.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.51%, the
S&P 500 added 0.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite
climbed 1.41%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.84% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.94%.
"Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors
that the Fed is prepared to tighten monetary policy to maintain
price stability," analysts at Australia's ANZ Bank said in a
note.
Inflation pressures prompted the Fed in December to flag
plans to tighten policy faster than expected, possibly even
raising rates in March, though that was before it became clear
just how fast the Omicron coronavirus variant would spread.
Some investors were relieved that the Fed did not sound more
hawkish than the market had anticipated, and this helped
Treasury yields pull back a touch from two-year highs struck
earlier.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated to
1.741%, after hitting an almost two-year high above 1.8%
overnight.
Two-year Treasury yields, which are highly
sensitive to interest rates, dipped to 0.8966%, down from a high
of 0.945% last seen in February 2020.
The recovery in risk appetites weighed on the dollar. The
dollar index, which measures the currency against a
basket of six major currencies, fell 0.34% to 95.614. A softer
dollar lifted the euro up 0.3% to $1.13670.
The weaker dollar benefited bullion, and spot gold
added 1.2% to $1,822.75 an ounce. U.S. gold futures
gained 1.34% to $1,822.50 an ounce.
U.S. December consumer inflation data will be released on
Wednesday with headline CPI expected to hit a red-hot 7% year-
on-year, boosting the case for rates to rise sooner rather than
later.
"We continue to believe liftoff in March is increasingly
likely. How these debates are settled will likely have
implications for post-liftoff rate hikes," Nomura economists
said in a report, referring to U.S. monetary policy.
"In particular, we believe comments regarding earlier runoff
and less aggressive rate hikes support our view that the Fed
will slow the pace of rate hikes to two per year in 2023."
Oil rose to nearly $82 a barrel, supported by tight supply
and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the
Omicron variant would not derail a global demand recovery.
U.S. crude recently rose 3.82% to $81.22 per barrel
and Brent was at $83.72, up 3.52% on the day.
Stronger risk appetites supported bitcoin, which
rose 2.1% to $42,722.21, after dropping below $40,000 the
previous day for the first time since September.
