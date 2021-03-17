Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

03/17/2021 | 06:14pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* McDonald's rises as DB raises rating, price target

* Indexes: Dow +0.49%, S&P 500 -0.10%, Nasdaq -0.55%

March 17 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero.

In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Federal Reserve projected a rapid jump in U.S. economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

A $1.9 trillion spending stimulus and the rollout of vaccines have fueled a rotation into so-called value stocks that are viewed as likely to outperform as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, worries that the stimulus could overheat the economy and lead to higher inflation rates have triggered a strong rise in long-duration Treasury yields and made technology and other growth stocks less attractive.

Following the Fed's statement, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.49% at 32,985.82 points, while the S&P 500 was down 0.10% at 3,958.59.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55% to 13,397.28.

The S&P 500 and the Dow on Monday reached all-time closing highs while the Nasdaq has recovered more than half of its losses following a selloff in late February and early March.

Fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp gained 1.7% after Deutsche Bank raised its target price on the stock and also upgraded its recommendation to "buy" from "hold." (Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif. Additional reporting by Shashank Nayar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 32976.93 Delayed Quote.7.67%
NASDAQ 100 -0.16% 13118.485642 Delayed Quote.2.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.16% 13436.917031 Delayed Quote.4.53%
S&P 500 0.01% 3961.35 Delayed Quote.5.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:34pFed sees higher growth, above-target inflation this year, rates remaining steady
RE
02:29pBritain's OSB flags possible credit loss over potential third party fraud
RE
02:28pCOVID-19 has caused rich-poor split in sovereign rating cuts, study shows
RE
02:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement
RE
02:15pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases
DJ
02:14pBank stocks turn higher in wake of fed statement; financial select sector spdr etf last up 0.79%, s&p 500 banks index up 0.98%, kbw bank index up 1.01%,
RE
02:14pU.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement
RE
02:14pText of Fed's March Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:13pLennar to spin-off some non-core units, form a rental housing venture
RE
02:12pS&p 500 turns positive after fomc statement, last up 0.2%, nasdaq up 0.03%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3Fed sees higher growth, above-target inflation this year, rates remaining steady
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ