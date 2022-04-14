U.S. stocks dip, bond yields climb on tightening concerns

(Updates to late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
* Wall Street indexes fall, US dollar rises
* Euro STOXX 600 closes higher, euro dips, bond yields rise
* Gold falls slightly, oil futures rise
April 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fell, while bond
yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried
about the potential for aggressive U.S. policy tightening as
other central banks around the world moved to reduce support.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped, following
two days of declines, after a flurry of U.S. economic data such
as retail sales and jobless claims and the European Central
Bank's announcement of less aggressive than expected tightening
plans.
New York Fed President John Williams said on Thursday that
the U.S. Federal Reserve should reasonably consider raising
interest rates by a half percentage point at its next meeting in
May, which was seen as a further sign that even more cautious
policymakers are on board with bigger rate hikes.
This was after the ECB said it plans to cut bond purchases -
known as quantitative easing - this quarter, then end them at
some point in the third quarter.
Investors also eyed hefty rate hikes by New Zealand's
central bank and The Bank of Canada and a surprise rate hike by
the Bank of Korea as well as policy tightening by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore.
These moves all exacerbated bond yield increases and stock
price declines, according to Mona Mahajan, senior investment
strategist at Edward Jones who also noted that Thursday's data
showed the Fed's need to act fast.
"All systems are go for the Fed to move pretty agressively,"
said Mahajan. "Generally it's a global battle to fight
inflationary pressures."
Stocks had gained on Wednesday on hopes that price increases
could be peaking. But Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio
manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut, saw
Thursday's trading action as a sign that there was little
conviction behind those hopes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.07 points,
or 0.05%, to 34,548.52, the S&P 500 lost 38.98 points, or
0.88%, to 4,407.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
247.29 points, or 1.81%, to 13,396.30.
While the pan-European STOXX 600 index earlier
closed up 0.67%, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
shed 0.49%.
"Today's probably the right reaction," said Sameer Samana,
senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment
Institute in St. Louis. "Until inflation is under control, it's
not under control. There's too much uncertainty."
Samana also pointed to the tone of ECB's comments about
threats to growth heading in the wrong direction will risks to
inflation are "to the upside."
Meanwhile in forex, the euro plunged to a two-year low
against the dollar as comments from ECB President Christine
Lagarde were viewed as a sign that the bank was in no rush to
raise interest rates.
The dollar index rose 0.554%, with the euro
down 0.56% to $1.0824. The Japanese yen weakened 0.25% versus
the greenback at 125.98 per dollar, while Sterling was
last trading at $1.3072, down 0.33% on the day.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 36/32 in price
to yield 2.8275%, up from 2.689% late on Wednesday.
Along with the moves by Seoul and Signapore, New Zealand's
central bank raised interest rates by a hefty 50 basis points on
Wednesday, the biggest hike in over two decades. The Bank of
Canada also raised rates by the same level, making its biggest
single move in more than two decades and flagging more hikes to
come.
Oil prices rose on Thursday after an early decline as
investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and
on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian
oil imports.
U.S. crude recently rose 2.29% to $106.64 per barrel
and Brent was at $111.44, up 2.45% on the day.
Gold eased on Thursday after the dollar strengthened and
yields rose as investors geared up for U.S. interest rate hikes,
but safe-haven demand triggered by the Ukraine crisis and
mounting inflation kept bullion on track for a weekly
gain.
Spot gold dropped 0.4% to $1,970.80 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Tom Wilson in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Susan Fenton and Cynthia Osternman)