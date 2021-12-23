U.S. stocks end at record high, oil prices rise as Omicron fears abate

(Updates with market close)
* S&P 500 hits record high at close
* Oil up
* U.S. consumer confidence grows
NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 notched a
record-high close on Thursday, with oil prices also rising, as
investors and traders were optimistic about positive economic
data and discounted the impact of the Omicron coronavirus
variant on the economy, even as COVID-19 case counts soar.
Stocks rose broadly on the last trading day of the week
ahead of a long Christmas weekend in the United States, after
data showing consumer spending rose 0.6% last month. The number
of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held
below pre-pandemic levels last week, helping add to the gains.
Signs that Omicron is less likely to lead to
hospitalization, and indications that both Merck's and
Pfizer's COVID-19 anti-viral pills are effective against
the variant, added to the festive cheer in the market.
“Today is a very calm day; it’s the relief over Omicron
apparently not being as bad as we feared,” said Ryan Detrick,
chief market strategist at LPL Financial. “It’s a positive sign
as we head into 2022. The economic backdrop is on very strong
footing."
"The bull might have a few more tricks up his sleeve before
the year ends," Detrick added.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.55% to
35,950.56 and the S&P 500 gained 0.62% to 4,725.79. The
Nasdaq Composite added 0.85% to 15,653.37.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.72%.
As investors pulled money out of safe-haven assets, the
benchmark 10-year yield on U.S. Treasuries was up
3.5 basis points at 1.4926% in afternoon trading. The Treasury
markets closed at 2 p.m. ET due to the holiday weekend.
The rise of risk-on investments ahead of Christmas, dubbed a
"Santa Claus rally" by traders, also nudged gold and oil higher.
The safe-haven dollar crept higher against a basket of
currencies, but its gains were capped by the risk-on sentiment
supporting the Australian dollar and British pound.
U.S. stocks posted a third successive day of gains as they
recovered from a jolt on Monday when worries about Omicron
pushed investors to safe-haven assets.
The risk of needing to stay in the hospital for patients
with the new variant is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with
the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial
College published on Wednesday.
However, experts have said that U.S. President Joe Biden's
attempts to curb the spread of Omicron by distributing free
at-home rapid tests, though welcome, were too little, too late.
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as the signs the worst
effects of the Omicron variant might be containable prevailed
over the threat of new travel curbs.
U.S. crude recently rose 1.37% to $73.76 per barrel
and Brent was at $76.73, up 1.91% on the day.
