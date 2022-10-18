U.S. stocks extend rally, Treasury yields dip on solid earnings, economic data

*
*

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged and
Treasury yields eased as earnings surprised to the upside and
robust factory data fueled investors' risk appetite.
All three major U.S. stock indexes have pared since bursting
through the starting gate, but remain on course to extend
Monday's broad rally.
"There’s a lot of skepticism and the market often moves
against the entrenched view," said Tim Ghriskey, senior
portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "Whether the
markets have touched the bottom, we’ll only be able to tell
through the rearview mirror."
"Historically markets have performed well in a recession
when they are anticipating the end of it," Ghriskey added.
Better than expected quarterly results from Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Johnson & Johnson set the tone,
with robust industrial output data helping to sooth recession
worries as central banks around the world tighten monetary
policy in order to contend with decades-hot inflation.
The afterglow of new British finance minister Jeremy Hunt's
financial policy reversal was also supporting upbeat investor
sentiment.
"It shows global central banks are willing to change if the
market tells them they’re doing something wrong," Ghriskey said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.32 points,
or 1.4%, to 30,608.14, the S&P 500 gained 48.11 points,
or 1.31%, to 3,726.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added
132.32 points, or 1.24%, to 10,808.13.
European shares also extended their rally, fueled by
optimism over Britain's fiscal policy U-turn.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.67% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
1.23%.
Emerging market stocks rose 1.40%. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed
1.51% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.42%.
Treasury yields slid, echoing moves in UK and European
bonds, as moves by the British government to stabilize its bond
market have helped calm anxieties.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price
to yield 3.9942%, from 4.015% late on Monday.
The 30-year bond last fell 6/32 in price to
yield 4.0276%, from 4.015% late on Monday.
The British pound dipped after surging nearly 2% on
Monday, which helped boost the greenback against a basket of
world currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.22%, with the euro
down 0.08% to $0.983.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.09% versus the greenback at
149.15 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.1294, down 0.52% on the day.
Crude prices dropped on fears of higher U.S. stockpiles and
signs of waning global demand.
U.S. crude fell 3.65% to $82.34 per barrel and Brent
was last at $89.35, down 2.48% on the day.
The easing dollar helped support gold prices.
Spot gold % to $1,649.94 an ounce.
