U.S. stocks fall after recent big gains; oil, yields rise

* U.S. stocks end lower with growth shares
* Oil prices up as G7 promises new Russian sanctions
* Dollar stumbles as markets reassess rate bets, eye ECB
NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile
trading session slightly lower on Monday after posting sharp
gains the week before, while oil prices and Treasury yields
rose.
Oil climbed following last week's rout, as the Group of
Seven nations promised to tighten the squeeze on Russia's
finances with new sanctions that include a plan to cap the price
of Russian oil.
Investors have been hoping oil's slide from three-month
peaks hit earlier in June could ease overall inflation concerns
and allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten policy less
aggressively than initially feared.
Still, data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made
capital goods and shipments increased solidly in May, pointing
to sustained strength in business spending on equipment in the
second quarter.
Stocks moved between gains and losses during the session on
Wall Street, with big growth shares leading the way down.
"It's not shocking given we're in a bear market that last
week was a good week and this week is turning out to be a bad
week," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow
Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has about $50 million
in assets under management.
But given recent strong selloffs, "flat to down a little is
progress," he said.
The S&P 500 earlier this month confirmed it is in a bear
market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.42 points,
or 0.2%, to 31,438.26, the S&P 500 lost 11.63 points, or
0.30%, to 3,900.11 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
83.07 points, or 0.72%, to 11,524.55.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.52% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.31%.
A further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China helped to
support global indexes.
Treasury yields climbed after the capital and durable goods
orders surprised to the upside, but the sale of two- and
five-year notes was weak.
The 10-year note rose 7 basis points to 3.194%
and the two-year's yield, which can herald rate
expectations, gained 6.9 basis points to 3.126%.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.97, or 1.7%, at
$115.09 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude
closed up $1.95, or 1.8%, at $109.57.
In foreign exchange, Russia's rouble was volatile as
Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time
in more than a century, the White House and Moody's credit
agency said.
Also, the U.S. dollar edged lower versus its major rivals as
investors weighed expectations on inflation and rate
hikes. The euro was helped by expectations that the
European Central Bank will soon raise interest rates for the
first time in more than a decade.
The dollar index fell 0.058%, with the euro up
0.23% to $1.0578.
Cryptocurrencies stumbled. Bitcoin last fell
0.59% to $20,905.04.
Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,822.89 an ounce.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Herbert Lash in
New York and Hannah Lang in Washington
Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)