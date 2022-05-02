U.S. stocks gain, Treasury yields hit multi-year highs ahead of expected Fed rate hike

* World FX rates: http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street recovered some lost
ground on Monday and benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a
3-1/2-year high at the start of an eventful week of corporate
earnings, economic data, and an expected interest rate hike from
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were last modestly green
as the 10-year Treasury yield crept closer to the 3% mark and
touched its highest level since December 2018.
U.S. stocks' modest rebound comes in the wake of the S&P
500's fourth straight weekly decline which capped its worst
January-April percentage drop since 1932, as market participants
girded their loins for an expected 50-basis-point interest rate
rise at the conclusion of the Fed's two-day monetary policy
meeting on Wednesday.
"There are several crosswinds right now," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities
in New York. "The first is the Fed, the second is the war (in
Ukraine) and the third is inflation."
"Most economies are headed for a hard landing – a recession
- and that’s what the market is discounting now," Cardillo
added.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed
U.S. factory activity losing steam, its purchasing managers'
index (PMI) coming in well below consensus.
This followed a PMI report from China which showed factory
activity contracting for the second straight month as widespread
COVID-19 shutdowns disrupted production and supply chains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.63 points,
or 0.57%, to 33,165.84, the S&P 500 gained 31.09 points,
or 0.75%, to 4,163.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added
153.37 points, or 1.24%, to 12,488.01.
The glum China factory data dragged European stocks sharply
lower, although the STOXX 600 had partly recovered from a sudden
3% plunge earlier in the session, what some brokers called a
"flash crash" caused by an erroneous trade.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.05% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.18%.
Emerging market stocks lost 0.40%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.46%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.11%.
U.S. Treasury yields gained ground, with long-dated debt
hitting multi-year highs.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 24/32 in price
to yield 2.9768%, from 2.885% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond last fell 52/32 in price to
yield 3.038%, from 2.946% late on Friday.
Crude prices plunged over demand worries driven by the bleak
factory data from China, the world's largest oil importer.
U.S. crude fell 2.73% to $101.83 per barrel and
Brent was last at $104.35, down 2.6% on the day.
The dollar hovered just below a 20-year high against a
basket of currencies ahead of the Fed's expected rate hike as
investors focused on the possibility that the FOMC could adopt
an even more hawkish stance than expected.
The dollar index rose 0.48%, with the euro
down 0.05% to $1.0536.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.19% to 130.10 per dollar, while
Sterling was last trading at $1.2531, down 0.32% on the
day.
Gold prices slipped, edging closer to 2-1/2-month lows as
investors anticipated a hefty interest rate hike from the Fed
aimed at cooling inflation.
Spot gold dropped 1.8% to $1,863.24 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Danilo
Masoni
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)