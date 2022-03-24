U.S. stocks gain, oil dips ahead of NATO summit on Russia-Ukraine war

(Updates to U.S. market open)
* U.S. shares up, global stocks choppy ahead of NATO Ukraine
summit
* Oil dips, still above $110 a barrel
* U.S. Treasury yields rise again
BOSTON/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose
following choppy trading abroad on Thursday as the
Russia-Ukraine war kept oil above $110 a barrel and investors
watched a meeting of NATO leaders on Russia's invasion of
Ukraine.
Technology companies lifted U.S. stock indexes higher at the
open on Thursday after a sharp fall in the previous session,
with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 56.85 points, or
0.41%, to 13,979.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.9 points,
or 0.42%, to 34,502.4, the S&P 500 gained 22.5 points, or
0.50%, to 4,478.74.
The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index barely
budged and government bond yields edged up toward multi-year
highs hit earlier in the week as March PMI data came in
reassuringly robust.
MSCI's main world stocks index, which no
longer includes Russian companies, was flat on the day, but has
regained 8% over the last week. It is still more than 7% below
its January levels, and investors' mood remains fragile.
Focus was otherwise on a special NATO summit taking place in
Brussels, which U.S. President Joe Biden will attend, to discuss
further responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now entering
its second month.
Rabobank's head of macro strategy, Elwin de Groot, said
markets would be closely watching what emerges, especially how
unified NATO members remain and what Biden can offer European
countries to help wean themselves off Russian gas.
"The NATO meeting is certainly important," de Groot said.
"At the minimum you would expect the members to come up with
preparations for a possible further escalation in the Ukraine
war."
As world leaders mulled additional economic pressures on
Russia, BlackRock Inc chairman Larry Fink said in a shareholder
letter on Thursday that near-global economic and political
isolation of Russia by many governments and businesses "has put
an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last
three decades."
The dollar strengthened, with the Japanese yen sinking to
its lowest since 2015, as the conflict and expectations of
central bank tightening kept investors cautious.
Versus a basket of currencies, the dollar was up around
0.25%, trading within recent ranges.
"The sharp hawkish repricing of Fed rate hike expectations
has mainly benefited the U.S. dollar against low yielding
currencies whose own domestic central banks are expected to lag
well behind the Fed in tightening policy," MUFG currency analyst
Lee Hardman wrote in a note to clients.
HAWKISH
Driving some of the volatility, some top Federal Reserve
policymakers on Wednesday signaled they stood ready to take
more aggressive action to bring down decades-high inflation,
including a possible half-percentage-point rate hike at the next
policy meeting in May.
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari
said on Thursday he has penciled in seven quarter-point interest
rate hikes this year to help rein in high inflation, but warned
against going too far.
Dutch European Central Bank Executive Board Member Frank
Elderson said he wouldn't rule out the ECB also raising its
rates this year.
The anticipation of additional central bank interest rate
increases helped reignite selling in the bond markets that have
been unsettled all year by rising global inflation and signs
that central banks will need to ratchet up interest rates.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
was up 4.5 basis points to 2.366% and German bunds
crept over 0.52%, while oil and gas markets also remained jumpy
amid all the geopolitical uncertainty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that
Moscow would seek payment in roubles for gas sold to
"unfriendly" countries, jolting energy markets, although Italy's
President Mario Draghi said it planned to keep paying in euros.
After rising more than 5% Wednesday, U.S. crude fell
0.83% to $113.98 per barrel and Brent was at $120.78,
down 0.67% on the day.
Goldman Sachs market analysts estimated that it would take a
sustained oil price increase to $200 per barrel to produce an
income shock similar in magnitude to those that precipitated
U.S. recessions in the 1970s.
"While we cannot rule out such an outcome, $200 is
considerably above our commodity team’s upside-risk estimate of
$165," they wrote in a note late Wednesday.
Spot gold added 0.4% to $1,951.41 an ounce.
