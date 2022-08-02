U.S. stocks gyrate, dollar gains on economic, geopolitical concerns

* Flight to safety boosts dollar
* Crude up slightly ahead of OPEC+ meeting
* Pelosi Taiwan visit fuels geopolitical tensions
* Report hints at easing U.S. jobs market
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed in choppy
trading on Tuesday, while the dollar rallied in a risk-off
session driven by economic uncertainties and simmering
U.S.-China tensions.
The Nasdaq was last higher, but the S&P 500 and the Dow were
red, with economically sensitive transports
underperforming the broader market.
Meanwhile, the greenback outperforming most asset classes.
What we’re seeing is a flight to safety," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities
in New York.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival
in Taipei, despite warnings from Beijing, prompted Chinese war
planes to buzz the Taiwan Strait in protest.
Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management
in Chicago, believes investors are more focused on the economy
than geopolitics.
"What's happening in the markets is a push-and-pull about
where we are economically," Nolte said. "It’s a matter of
whether the Fed continue to raise rates to fight inflation or
pivot and stop raising rates as the economy weakens."
A report from the Labor Department showed job openings in
the United States dropped by 5.4% in June, a sign that the jobs
market is easing amid softening demand.
Softer demand for workers could translate to cooling wage
inflation. Analysts expect Friday's employment report to show
hourly earnings growth cooled 0.2 percentage point last month to
4.9%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 239.29 points,
or 0.73%, to 32,559.11, the S&P 500 lost 6.12 points, or
0.15%, to 4,112.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.93
points, or 0.29%, to 12,404.90.
Weak economic data and rising Sino-U.S. tensions also pulled
European stocks to a lower close.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.32% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.52%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.16%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.19%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.42%.
U.S. Treasury yields edged higher amid volatile trading, as
the prospect of growth and attractive returns trumped
geopolitical turmoil over Taiwan.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 38/32 in price
to yield 2.741%, from 2.605% late on Monday.
The 30-year bond last fell 39/32 in price to
yield 2.9879%, from 2.925% late on Monday.
Crude prices advanced ahead of the OPEC+ meeting of oil
producers expected this week, the outcome of which could mean a
boost to global crude supply, while lingering recession fears
helped cap those gains.
U.S. crude rose 0.56% to settled at $94.42 per
barrel, while Brent settled at $100.54, up 0.5% on the
day.
While the dollar reversed recent losses against a basket of
world currencies, the Japanese yen extended its against the
greenback.
The dollar index rose 0.66%, with the euro
down 0.73% to $1.0186.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.90% versus the greenback at
132.83 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2185, down 0.51% on the day.
Gold reversed earlier gains, and was last on a path to snap
its four-day winning streak.
Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,766.76 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Tom Wilson;
Editing by Christina Fincher and Nick Zieminski)