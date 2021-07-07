U.S. stocks hold gains after Fed minutes, bonds steady, dollar firm

* Fed signals no surprises to market expectations
* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields cannot sustain fall below
1.3%
* U.S. stock prices mixed
(New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments
after release of Federal Reserve minutes)
NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held
gains, keeping yields lower and stock prices stayed mostly
higher with the dollar firm on Wednesday, after the Federal
Reserve released minutes from its latest meeting that largely
confirmed market expectations.
At a mid-June meeting, Fed officials said substantial
further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not
having yet been met," though participants expected progress to
continue, according to the minutes.
"Various participants" at the session still felt conditions
for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash
would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while
others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, said the
minutes.
"It looks like they're setting the market up for an
announcement on cutting back from this bond buying sometime
toward the end of the third quarter or early fourth quarter,"
said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling
Capital Management in Jupiter, Florida.
Stock prices and bond yields had wobbled earlier, reflecting
fears that the U.S. economic recovery may be slowing, and of the
spread of COVID-19 variants. Those factors clouded the view that
rates may rise soon to curb inflation, though many investors
believe current inflation signs are temporary.
Bond prices rose during the session, pushing yields lower.
At 2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT), the yield on 10-year Treasury notes
was down 4.7 basis points to 1.323%. During the
session the yield dipped as low as 1.2960%.
U.S. stock prices bounced off session lows to post slight
gains for the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.54 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 34,640.91, while the broad S&P 500
gained 9.16 points, or 0.21 percent, to 4,352.7.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 16.58
points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,647.06.
"There's a sense with recent economic data that even if
there are some Fed members likely to look towards tapering
(asset purchases), the overall policy will stay very loose and
uninterrupted because we are not seeing anything indicative of
'too hot'," said Juan Perez, senior FX strategist at Tempus Inc
in Washington.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.082 points or 0.09 percent, to
92.628.
Oil prices continued their recent decline. Brent crude
was last down $1.23, or down 1.65 percent, at $73.3 a
barrel. U.S. crude was last down $1.32, or down 1.8
percent, at $72.05 per barrel.
Gold extended gains to a sixth session, helped by the lower
Treasury yields. Spot gold prices rose $6.5627 or 0.37
percent, to $1,803.25 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn in London and Wayne Cole
in Sydney; Editing by Peter Graff, Kirsten Donovan and David
Gregorio)