U.S. stocks jump 2% after recent selloff; yen drops vs dollar

* S&P 500 ends up more than 2%
* U.S. Treasury yields rise
* Yen plunges against dollar
* Crude oil settles higher
NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - Stocks on global indexes rose
sharply on Tuesday, with major U.S. stock indexes each ending up
more than 2% following a recent selloff, while the Japanese yen
fell against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level since October
1998.
Wall Street climbed as participants returned from a long
weekend, with investors buying up shares of megacap growth and
energy companies hit last week by global economic worries.
"After back-to-back weeks of 5% declines, you've pushed the
ball under the water far enough now that we're getting a
bounce," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview
Investment Management in Chicago.
But, Nolte said, "interest rates are still going higher. Oil
is still going higher."
Energy shares climbed along with oil prices. Oil gained on
high summer fuel demand. The S&P 500 energy index
jumped 5.1%.
Last week, the S&P 500 confirmed it is in a bear market as
investors sold stocks amid worries over whether the Federal
Reserve will be able to tame inflation without triggering a
recession.
Investors expect interest rate hikes from other major
central banks as well.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points,
or 2.15%, to 30,530.25, the S&P 500 gained 89.95 points,
or 2.45%, to 3,764.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added
270.95 points, or 2.51%, to 11,069.30.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.35% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
1.91%.
U.S. Treasury yields were higher as the risk-off mode that
weighed on U.S. markets last week took a breather.
Benchmark 10-year yields climbed to 3.303% from
their 3.239% close at the end of last week.
All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to
the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for clues on rates.
Goldman Sachs has said it now thinks there is a 30% chance
of the U.S. economy tipping into a recession over the next year,
up from its previous forecast of 15%.
In the foreign exchange market, the yen dropped to a new
24-year low.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the central bank
should maintain its current ultra-loose monetary policy. This
makes it an outlier among other major central banks.
The dollar index was little changed at 104.41, but it
was supported overall by the expectations of rate hikes at
upcoming Fed meetings.
Brent crude futures rose 52 cents, or 0.5%, to
settle at $114.65 a barrel. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) crude contract for July expired on Tuesday, closing
at $110.65, with a gain of $1.09, or 1%. The more active August
contract was up $1.53 at $109.52.
Spot gold dropped 0.3% to $1,832.77 an ounce.
Bitcoin last rose 1.56% to $20,876.57.
