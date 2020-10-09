Log in
U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue

10/09/2020 | 05:44pm EDT

Make that two in a row. The S&P 500 rose for a second straight week after suffering four weeks of declines. Investors bought stocks Friday on hopes for more fiscal aid. The indexes have bounced back sharply since Tuesday's sell-off after President Donald Trump abruptly called off negotiations for a package. He has since done an about-face.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal on a relief package Friday, but investors are increasingly betting on a Democratic sweep in the November election that they hope will result in a broad stimulus bill.

On Wall Street, consumer cyclical stocks powered the advance that helped push the S&P 500 up almost 1% Friday. The Dow added a half percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Washington Crossing Advisors senior portfolio manager Chad Morganlander:

"That's the cyclical bounce that value investors were hoping for. If you can couple that fiscal stimulus - and that's the reason why they're moving that direction because of the fiscal stimulus - you couple that with a coronavirus cure, and a year from now, investors could be rewarded handsomely for being in those more cyclical companies."

Xilinx topped the S&P's list of gainers with a 14% jump. Advanced Micro Devices is reportedly in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal valued at more than $30 billion.

And shares of General Electric rose. Goldman Sachs restarted coverage on the industrial conglomerate with a "buy" rating.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -3.94% 83.1 Delayed Quote.88.64%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 28586.9 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 2.86% 6.84 Delayed Quote.-40.41%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 11725.85053 Delayed Quote.31.72%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 11579.943624 Delayed Quote.27.29%
S&P 500 0.88% 3477.13 Delayed Quote.5.84%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.21% 207.54 Delayed Quote.-9.55%
XILINX, INC. 14.11% 120.94 Delayed Quote.8.41%
