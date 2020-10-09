U.S. stocks rise as stimulus talks continue

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal on a relief package Friday, but investors are increasingly betting on a Democratic sweep in the November election that they hope will result in a broad stimulus bill.

On Wall Street, consumer cyclical stocks powered the advance that helped push the S&P 500 up almost 1% Friday. The Dow added a half percent, and the Nasdaq gained 1.4%.

Washington Crossing Advisors senior portfolio manager Chad Morganlander:

"That's the cyclical bounce that value investors were hoping for. If you can couple that fiscal stimulus - and that's the reason why they're moving that direction because of the fiscal stimulus - you couple that with a coronavirus cure, and a year from now, investors could be rewarded handsomely for being in those more cyclical companies."

Xilinx topped the S&P's list of gainers with a 14% jump. Advanced Micro Devices is reportedly in talks to buy the chipmaker in a deal valued at more than $30 billion.

And shares of General Electric rose. Goldman Sachs restarted coverage on the industrial conglomerate with a "buy" rating.