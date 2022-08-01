U.S. stocks waver, crude plummets as weak data fuels recession fears

* ISM PMI shows U.S. factory activity decelerated in July
* Crude plummets on demand worries
* Upbeat HSBC earnings mitigate STOXX sell-off
* Dollar touches 6-week low vs yen
NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street see-sawed and crude
prices plunged on Monday as world factory data showed demand
weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming
possibility of recession curbed risk appetite.
All three major U.S. indexes were modestly higher on the
first day of August, coming on the heels of the S&P 500's and
the Nasdaq's biggest monthly percentage gains since 2020.
"The market's a little bit on edge, it's just trying to find
its way right now," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager
at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "A lot of people are
trying to understand have we seen the bottom and are we going to
... move higher from here."
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) purchasing
managers' index (PMI) showed U.S. factory activity decelerated
in July to its lowest level since August 2020, but remained in
expansion territory as long-running supply restraints appeared
to be easing.
The report follows a swath of data from Europe and Asia that
showed factory activity decelerating or contracting in the face
of dampened global demand and persistent inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.53 points, or
0%, to 32,846.66, the S&P 500 gained 1.41 points, or
0.03%, to 4,131.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.64
points, or 0.47%, to 12,448.33.
European stocks were essentially unchanged as fears of
recession were mitigated by strong earnings from banking group
HSBC.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.01% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained
0.31%.
FACTORY DATA
Emerging market stocks rose 0.15%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.23%
higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.69%.
Crude prices headed lower as global factory data weighed on
the demand outlook, and as market participants braced ahead of
this week's meeting of OPEC and other oil producers concerning
world crude supply.
U.S. crude fell 5.13% to $93.56 per barrel and Brent
was last at $99.87, down 3.94% on the day.
U.S. Treasury yields slid in choppy trading as economic data
continued to hint at an impending slowdown which could prompt
the Federal Reserve to slow the pace of interest rate increases.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 14/32 in price
to yield 2.5911%, from 2.642% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond last rose 26/32 in price to
yield 2.9357%, from 2.977% late on Friday.
The dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies
as market participants weighed the probability of near-term
recession.
The dollar index fell 0.52%, with the euro up
0.49% to $1.0268.
The Japanese yen strengthened 1.01% versus the greenback at
131.89 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.2268, up 0.84% on the day.
Gold prices advanced as the dollar softened, as investors
looked to economic data for clues regarding the pace of interest
rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,769.09 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Carolyn
Cohn in London and Bansari Kamdar in Bangalore; Editing by David
Holmes)