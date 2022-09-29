Advanced search
U.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate

09/29/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) attends a press conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was aiming to finish work on Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the threat of federal agency shutdowns on Saturday by extending expiring federal funding through Dec. 16, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"With a little more good-faith negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, I am hopeful that today's the day we'll finish passing a continuing resolution to fund the government," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)


© Reuters 2022
