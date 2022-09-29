U.S. stopgap funding bill heading to possible Thursday passage in Senate
09/29/2022 | 10:34am EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was aiming to finish work on Thursday on a bill that would eliminate the threat of federal agency shutdowns on Saturday by extending expiring federal funding through Dec. 16, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
"With a little more good-faith negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, I am hopeful that today's the day we'll finish passing a continuing resolution to fund the government," Schumer said in a Senate speech.