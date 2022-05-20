Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. stops controlled burns nationwide after New Mexico disaster

05/20/2022 | 08:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Forest Service halts controlled burns after New Mexico wildfire

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) on Friday called a temporary nationwide halt to controlled burns meant to reduce fire risk after the agency accidentally started part of New Mexico's largest ever wildfire.

The Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire has burned over 300,000 acres (123,000 hectares), destroyed up to 1,500 properties and displaced tens of thousands of people, and is still out of control.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said fire danger levels were too high to use prescribed fire and ordered a 90-day review of policies before operations planned for this fall.

"Lessons learned and any resulting program improvements will be in place prior to resuming prescribed burning," Moore said in a statement.

The move stops a practise many forest biologists see as crucial to reducing high fuel levels in national forests after a century of fire suppression and decades of logging bans in the case of New Mexico.

However, they are also concerned about the potentially devastating effects of prescribed fire if misused.

A USFS managed burn near Las Vegas, New Mexico went ahead despite forecasts for high winds and went out of control on April 6.

"I can't imagine who would have gone through and signed off on it on the ground and put fire on the ground, that to me is mind boggling," said Joshua Sloan, a forest biologist at New Mexico Highlands University, who has carried out controlled burns and is an advocate of the practise.

The fire later merged with another wind-driven blaze, the cause of which is under investigation, to form the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire.

The blaze has also torched forests and watersheds used for centuries by Indo-Hispano farming villages and Native American communities, and now threatens villages in the Peñasco Valley as well as the resort towns of Taos and Angel Fire.

In a statement, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she met with Moore on Friday and called for "additional local consultation and greater consideration" before controlled burns on federal lands during the state's windy season.

(Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Andrew Hay


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35aNorth Korea nuclear threat tops agenda for Biden-Yoon meeting in South Korea
RE
12:34aNorth Korea nuclear threat tops agenda for Biden-Yoon meeting in South Korea
RE
12:19aAustralian voters head to polls in close-run election
RE
05/20N.Korea reports over 200,000 fever cases for 5th day amid COVID wave
RE
05/20Russia advances in Ukraine's Donbas as Mariupol steelworks siege ends
RE
05/20Vietnam sacks head of the country's main stock exchange over "wrongdoing"
RE
05/20Japan PM Kishida calls China's development in E. China Sea "unacceptable"
RE
05/20Giuliani meets with U.S. House Jan. 6 panel, CNN reports
RE
05/20Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
05/20Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH ..
2Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this w..
3Bombardier : to Host Special Celebration at the European Business Aviat..
4Russia stops Finland gas flow over payments dispute
5Artemis Resources : Interim Financial Report

HOT NEWS