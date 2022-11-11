Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. stops taking student debt forgiveness applications

11/11/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Just one day after a federal judge blocked U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, the U.S. government on Friday now stopped taking applications for the program.

That's according to a notice on a government website which says, quote:

"Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you've already applied, we'll hold your application."

A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday that Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated.

The Biden administration is appealing the ruling.

The appeal would be heard initially by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a court dominated by conservative judges who have stymied other Biden policies.

The litigation could ultimately end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has already turned back two requests to block the program in lawsuits out of Indiana and Wisconsin, two states she is assigned to assess emergency appeals from.

About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the U.S. Department of Education has already approved requests from 16 million.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struck a tone of optimism on Thursday, saying that the U.S. Department of Education would hold onto applicants' information so it can "quickly process their relief once we prevail in court."


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:12pElizabeth Holmes seeks to avoid prison for Theranos fraud
RE
04:11pCredit Suisse overhaul draws scrutiny from some investors, proxy adviser over governance
RE
04:11pNasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
04:11pWorld Bank's Malpass criticizes Chad creditors' plan for failing to reduce debt
RE
04:05pMalpass says agreement by chad's creditors does not include…
RE
04:05pWorld bank's malpass says 'deeply concerned' about chad's longer…
RE
04:01pS&p 500 notches biggest weekly percentage gain since june…
RE
04:01pNasdaq posts largest weekly percentage advance since march…
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 5.90%, the dow added 4.…
RE
04:00pNasdaq and S&P 500 end higher, fueled by inflation optimism
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer
4Analyst recommendations: Intel, Roku, GSK...
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS