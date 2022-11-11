U.S. stops taking student debt forgiveness applications

That's according to a notice on a government website which says, quote:

"Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications. We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you've already applied, we'll hold your application."

A judge in Texas who was appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled on Thursday that Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt was unlawful and must be vacated.

The Biden administration is appealing the ruling.

The appeal would be heard initially by a three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a court dominated by conservative judges who have stymied other Biden policies.

The litigation could ultimately end up at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has already turned back two requests to block the program in lawsuits out of Indiana and Wisconsin, two states she is assigned to assess emergency appeals from.

About 26 million Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness, and the U.S. Department of Education has already approved requests from 16 million.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre struck a tone of optimism on Thursday, saying that the U.S. Department of Education would hold onto applicants' information so it can "quickly process their relief once we prevail in court."