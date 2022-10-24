Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. student test results show toll of pandemic lockdowns on learning

10/24/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. students have suffered historic learning setbacks with math and reading scores falling to their lowest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic, national exam results released on Monday showed, the latest sign of the damage school closures wrought on children.

Math scores saw their largest drop on record, a trend consistent across most U.S. states and almost all demographic groups, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the "Nation's Report Card."

The tests were administered to nationally representative samples of fourth- and eighth- graders between January and March 2022.

Reading scores declined for most jurisdictions, though not as dramatically as in math. Eighth-graders' math proficiency scores dropped by seven percentage points compared with 2019, results showed. Reading proficiency fell by two points.

The test is considered to be the first comprehensive, nationwide account of student performance since the onset of the pandemic. Previous studies documented similar dips in reading and math after political leaders and school districts shut down classrooms for "remote learning" online.

Among students kept home during the 2020-2021 school year, high performers had more frequent access to a computer, a quiet workspace and extra assistance from their teachers, NAEP said.

Higher-performing eighth-graders reported more participation in real-time video lessons with their teachers than their lower-performing peers, NAEP added.

Test scores dropped most sharply among minority childrenps, and performance gaps between white students and their Black and Hispanic peers have widened since the exam was last proctored in 2019.

California issued a separate report on Sunday evening, showing that students in the nation's most populous state also showed declines in reading and math scores, although to a lesser degree. But California students lagged nationwide scores before the pandemic.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a written statement described the test results as "appalling" but said they were a call for action.

"We must treat the task of catching our children up in reading and math with the urgency this moment demands," Cardona said.

Pandemic lockdowns were largely imposed by state governors and local officials. The U.S. government did not call for nationwide school closures under either the Trump or Biden administrations. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:52pU.S. takes note of China congress, says important to keep communications open
RE
05:51pAustralia's No. 1 health insurer says more patient data stolen in hack
RE
05:50pEU cautions against gas price cap for electricity - document
RE
05:39pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures jump to 7-year peak as U.S. herd shrinks
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 104.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.11% to $0.9875 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.22% to $1.1279 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.90% to 149.01 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtilities Lags Broader Market on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 0.38% to $0.060 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures slide as China worries sour global mood
2European stocks jump on Fed slowdown hopes, Prosus slides on China woes
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, AT&T, Chevron, Intel, Qualcomm...
4France's Atos says several players eyeing its Tech Foundations business
5Stocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended

HOT NEWS