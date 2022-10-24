U.S. student test results show toll of pandemic lockdowns on learning

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. students have suffered historic
learning setbacks with math and reading scores falling to their
lowest levels since before the COVID-19 pandemic, national exam
results released on Monday showed, the latest sign of the damage
school closures wrought on children.
Math scores saw their largest drop on record, a trend
consistent across most U.S. states and almost all demographic
groups, according to the National Assessment of Educational
Progress (NAEP), also known as the "Nation's Report Card."
The tests were administered to nationally representative
samples of fourth- and eighth- graders between January and March
2022.
Reading scores declined for most jurisdictions, though not
as dramatically as in math. Eighth-graders' math proficiency
scores dropped by seven percentage points compared with 2019,
results showed. Reading proficiency fell by two points.
The test is considered to be the first comprehensive,
nationwide account of student performance since the onset of the
pandemic. Previous studies documented similar dips in reading
and math after political leaders and school districts shut down
classrooms for "remote learning" online.
Among students kept home during the 2020-2021 school year,
high performers had more frequent access to a computer, a quiet
workspace and extra assistance from their teachers, NAEP said.
Higher-performing eighth-graders reported more participation
in real-time video lessons with their teachers than their
lower-performing peers, NAEP added.
Test scores dropped most sharply among minority childrenps,
and performance gaps between white students and their Black and
Hispanic peers have widened since the exam was last proctored in
2019.
California issued a separate report on Sunday evening,
showing that students in the nation's most populous state also
showed declines in reading and math scores, although to a lesser
degree. But California students lagged nationwide scores before
the pandemic.
U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a written
statement described the test results as "appalling" but said
they were a call for action.
"We must treat the task of catching our children up in
reading and math with the urgency this moment demands," Cardona
said.
Pandemic lockdowns were largely imposed by state
governors and local officials. The U.S. government did not call
for nationwide school closures under either the Trump or Biden
administrations.
